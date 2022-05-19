'Don’t Do it': Cambodian Government Urges People to Not Pluck Rare ‘Penis Plant’

Recently, a rare species of a plant has been grabbing people’s attention in Cambodia for an odd reason. The plant has a remarkable resemblance to male genitalia that has triggered people’s curiosity causing the government to urge not to pluck it.

The carnivorous plant, Nepenthes bokorensis, has been dubbed the ‘penis plant’ due to its unusual appearance. It is found in the mountainous regions of western Cambodia and has a long tube that looks a lot like an erect phallic, reported Live Science.

With such rarity, the plant has now become a popular selfie prop for tourists who visit the region and often pluck it. But, authorities fear that the increasing popularity of the plant can make it go extinct.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment recently shared a post on its official Facebook page while urging people not to pluck the rare plant. The advisory came after a video of some women posing with the ‘penis plant’ in Bokor Mountain had gone viral on the internet.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMinistryOfEnvironmentCambodia%2Fposts%2F300278298960329&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”690″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>

The ministry shared several pictures of three women who had plucked the carnivorous plant to pose with it. “What they are doing is wrong and please don’t do it again in the future!” wrote the ministry. It added that they appreciate the love towards natural resources but plucking them would eventually ruin the rare species.

The endangered ‘penis plant’ feeds on insects by luring them through its sweet smell and trapping in modified leaves. Hence, it is also known as a pitcher plant. As per a study in the Cambodian Journal of Natural History, the natural habitat of these plants has shrunken due to expanding tourism industry and agricultural activities.

Botanical illustrator François Mey stressed that although the penis-looking plant is fun to watch, picking can endanger them. He added that posing and clicking selfies is fine as long as one is not harming the pitcher which is needed by the plant to feed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.