'Don't Eat Legends': Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter AMA Proves (Again) He is the King of Wit

Bollywood star and the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan's AMA session on social media is something that his fans look forward to. On Tuesday, SRK had a similar session with his fans where he asked them to throw questions that they wanted him to answer. And SRK, like always, gave the witty most responses.

"Actually why not....let’s have a #AskSRK for a bit then time to build a sandcastle with the little one (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Actually why not....let’s have a #AskSRK for a bit then time to build a sandcastle with the little one. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Some fans wanted to know about his new projects, his quarantine life, secret to success, and many other similar things. King Khan disappointed none. His answers may or may not be enough for his fans, but his humour and wit took the cake.

Someone told the superstar, for three decades now, that he made his family an SRK fan..*cough*. But SRK's reply was the best thing in the thread.

Ab Mohalle mein bhi mera naam phailo do please! https://t.co/jdQdtFeQY4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

And to someone's question asking him what he ate to be the superstar, SRK just slayed it in one sentence. Brb, laughing!!

This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’ https://t.co/IDk466lk1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Did SRK just hint at his new upcoming film? We are curious.

Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps https://t.co/a3niRCd0Fm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The heartthrob is a responsible citizen too. Fans love him with all their heart, but he knows true love is in social distancing these days.

Yeah I guess once social distancing is over... https://t.co/U2kuAMjhVb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

This was SRK at his best.

Suggestion for which girl l? or how to propose?? https://t.co/FeL4fSIUGA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Here are a few more responses that stole our hearts, not as much as his dimples though.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

I hope I get to meet you sometime. Sometimes being older sucks! https://t.co/cnyMSRL2Mz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money https://t.co/UtJEUgcyes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Mummies bhi na.... https://t.co/WInIWyO5BJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The question-answer session with his fans went for a couple of hours or so before SRK headed out to make sand castle with his youngest son, that is what he said he was going to do after the Twitter AMA.

Now time to go and be with the little one. Thank u for your time and questions. Like always sorry couldn’t reply to all....have a healthy life everyone. Love you. #AskSRK is over for now. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan and team recently celebrated 25 years of DDLJ. The film defined SRK, who has fond memories with DDLJ, as the King of Romance in Bollywood. SRK says that he never felt he could pull of a character like that on the screen. SRK was seen taking up negative roles in films like Darr, Anjaam and Baazigar before DDLJ happened. Directed by then debutant Aditya Chopra, son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, “DDLJ” cemented Shah Rukh’s image as the King of Romance’ in Bollywood.