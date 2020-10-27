News18 Logo

'Don't Eat Legends': Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter AMA Proves (Again) He is the King of Wit

'Don't Eat Legends': Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter AMA Proves (Again) He is the King of Wit

Someone told the superstar, for three decades now, that he made his family an SRK fan in the lockdown. But SRK's reply was the best thing in the thread.

Buzz Staff

Bollywood star and the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan's AMA session on social media is something that his fans look forward to. On Tuesday, SRK had a similar session with his fans where he asked them to throw questions that they wanted him to answer. And SRK, like always, gave the witty most responses.

"Actually why not....let’s have a #AskSRK for a bit then time to build a sandcastle with the little one (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Some fans wanted to know about his new projects, his quarantine life, secret to success, and many other similar things. King Khan disappointed none. His answers may or may not be enough for his fans, but his humour and wit took the cake.

Someone told the superstar, for three decades now, that he made his family an SRK fan..*cough*. But SRK's reply was the best thing in the thread.

And to someone's question asking him what he ate to be the superstar, SRK just slayed it in one sentence. Brb, laughing!!

Did SRK just hint at his new upcoming film? We are curious.

The heartthrob is a responsible citizen too. Fans love him with all their heart, but he knows true love is in social distancing these days.

This was SRK at his best.

Here are a few more responses that stole our hearts, not as much as his dimples though.

The question-answer session with his fans went for a couple of hours or so before SRK headed out to make sand castle with his youngest son, that is what he said he was going to do after the Twitter AMA.

Shah Rukh Khan and team recently celebrated 25 years of DDLJ. The film defined SRK, who has fond memories with DDLJ, as the King of Romance in Bollywood. SRK says that he never felt he could pull of a character like that on the screen. SRK was seen taking up negative roles in films like Darr, Anjaam and Baazigar before DDLJ happened. Directed by then debutant Aditya Chopra, son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, “DDLJ” cemented Shah Rukh’s image as the King of Romance’ in Bollywood.


