'Don't Ever Talk to President that Way': Still Delusional, Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter

US president-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take oath on January 20, but seems like the outgoing president, Donald Trump, is yet to concede defeat even after almost a month of elections. Ever since the results were declared and democrat Joe Biden emerged victorious after months of polarised campaigning, Trump has been alleging vote fraud and refuses to accept defeat.

And now, he has done it again. He snapped at a reporter during a press briefing at the White House and reiterated that he is the president of America and that there was a massive fraud in the voting process. "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way," he told Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason during a question-and-answer session in the White House.

JUST IN: President Trump snaps at reporter objecting to the President's false claims about the election: "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way." pic.twitter.com/RbTKItjs9L — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020

"I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON! Multiple sources called this election differently," he tweeted after the press briefing.

I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory — even as he insisted such a decision would be a “mistake” — as he spent his Thanksgiving renewing baseless claims that “massive fraud” and crooked officials in battleground states caused his election defeat.

“Certainly I will. But you know that," Trump said Thursday when asked whether he would vacate the building, allowing a peaceful transition of power in January. But Trump — taking questions for the first time since Election Day — insisted that “a lot of things" would happen between now and then that might alter the results.

“This has a long way to go,” Trump said, even though he lost.

The fact that a sitting American president even had to address whether or not he would leave office after losing reelection underscores the extent to which Trump has smashed one convention after another over the last three weeks. While there is no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud Trump has been alleging, he and his legal team have nonetheless been working to cast doubt on the integrity of the election and trying to overturn voters’ will in an unprecedented breach of democratic norms.

Trump spoke to reporters in the White House’s ornate Diplomatic Reception Room after holding a teleconference with U.S. military leaders stationed across the globe. He thanked them for their service and jokingly warned them not to eat too much turkey, then turned to the election after ending the call. He repeated grievances and angrily denounced officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two key swing states that helped give Biden the win.

Trump claimed, despite the results, that this may not be his last Thanksgiving at the White House. And he insisted there had been “massive fraud," even though state officials and international observers have said no evidence of that exists and Trump’s campaign has repeatedly failed in court.

Trump's administration has already given the green light for a formal transition to get underway. But Trump took issue with Biden moving forward.

(With inputs from AP)