'Don't Expect Me to Do This Again': Viral Twitter Thread on First Date Fails is All of Us

At the beginning of a new relationship, people often go the extra mile and sometimes even behave differently with their partners to please them. But sometimes, even the most practiced lines can fall through on a date, resulting in 'truth bombs' that might not be easy to navigate.

For a couple on Twitter though, the 'truth bomb' seemed to work out just fine. Taking to the microblogging site, lawyer Eli McCann shared the story of his second date with his husband.

“For my second date with my husband we met in NYC and went to a party and ended up at a McDonald’s at 3:00 AM where he reached across the table, grabbed my hands, looked at me adoringly, and said ‘I hate this. I wanted to go to bed at 9:00. Do not expect this of me again’,” he says in his tweet.

Following this truthful confession, the tweet has received almost 1.5 lakh views and more than 9,900 retweets since it was posted on August 2 and counting.

The tweet seemed to strike a nerve with many and ended up inspiring a delightful thread where couples shared their first date-fails that turned into fruitful relationships with their respective partners

I told my husband that he wasn't allowed to ask me out until he'd beaten me at a video game of my choice.14 rounds of Frogger later, he finally won a race. — EllenEAndersen (@EllenEAndersen1) August 4, 2020

Aww, those shoes played a major role.

I love the honesty in this. On our first date I told my husband that I was wearing my cute shoes and they were killing my feet. He drove me to my car so I could swap out for my comfy shoes. By the end of the night I knew he was the one. — Christa MacDonald (@CricketMacD) August 4, 2020

A happy tale or a new beginning

On my 3rd date with my fiance I told him I needed surgery for a severe case of uterine fibroids and I'd have to have children sooner rather than later. I thought for sure I would chase him away. But it's a year later and we welcomed our first child into the world on Friday. ♡ pic.twitter.com/7cG0rWLX20 — Keyanna Butler (@foxghostgoddess) August 4, 2020

On our second date, we stopped by a lake in the moonlight as we walked home. I looked across the silvery dappled water and was about to comment on the beauty of the scene when now husband said thoughtfully: Did you know the refractive index of water is 1.3 ? — RJWhittaker (@DanzacRose) August 4, 2020

Oh my god! 12 years and still counting.

With the money he saved (I also insisted on splitting 50/50, it's only fair), we both managed to afford to go out clubbing that night. We've been together 12 years and I still have fond memories of chats over that cheap burger. — Vicky Osgood (@VJOsgood) August 4, 2020

Walks on beaches, dinner dates and going dance sound fascinating in rom-com films. But these real-life instances teach us that for many, the messier the first date, the sweeter the relationship.