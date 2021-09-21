'Don't Get Vaccinated': Genius Marketing by 'Funeral Home' Intrigues Internet

If you’re rolling your eyes already at the “don’t get vaccinated" message, you might want to hear us out. Surprisingly, the message comes from no anti-vaxxer, but what, at first glance, appears to be a funeral home. In a stroke of (arguable) genius, “Wilmore Funeral Home"s morbidly clever ad was spotted on the back of a vehicle and shared by a Twitter user. “I guess that’s fair, Wilmore," they wrote on the microblogging platform. That’s not all; in the responses, another user shared a similar advertisement by a funeral home. This one is hung over metro tracks and reads: “Come a little closer". It certainly looks like funeral homes are getting increasingly creative with their marketing strategies, and social media has always been quick to recognise genius. Check out the discussion that happened below.

I guess that's fair, Wilmore pic.twitter.com/hOa8ntCv9d— Piel Como Miel⚜ (@jugosaaa) September 20, 2021

gotta love good marketing pic.twitter.com/JnzFPGlRoU— rock my shit (@aybruhletmelive) September 21, 2021

The funeral home basically said, you know you gonna end up here anyways. pic.twitter.com/Cc2ZVdpjvG— 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙.𝕸𝖆𝖑.𝕿𝖍𝖊🐐 (@DosesWithMal) September 20, 2021

Not a Funeral Home

However, there is a catch. As it turns out, the ad was not made by a funeral home. Going on the Wilmore funeral home website, if one clicks on the “Get vaccinated now" message that comes up, they are redirected to StarMed Healthcare’s website where vaccine registrations can be done. According to a Newsweek report, StarMed is an urgent care center and a Charlotte ad agency called Boone Oakley came up with the marketing strategy to push for vaccination against Covid-19.

For the most part, the strategy seems to have been well-intentioned, at the end of the day. However, some thought the message could go either way. “Its funny cuz their message could be for either side of the fence. “Dont take the vaccine we need to stay in business" or “Take the vaccine unless you want us to arrange your funeral"," [sic] they wrote.

Its funny cuz their message could be for either side of the fence. "Dont take the vaccine we need to stay in business" or "Take the vaccine unless you want us to arrange your funeral"— 🥶Keeton❄️ (@TheIceMan711) September 21, 2021

Went to their website shown on there. This is what comes up… pic.twitter.com/4jOMrAwl0K— Sean Howard (@McLovinVegas) September 20, 2021

“If not, see you soon” 💀 gotta get the bag though— “Tyler” “NINJAH🍆🍆🍆” “Blevins” (@KREAMYKEEMY420) September 20, 2021

They either tryna tell us something or they up to something . It can go both ways 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZwprIrxXtb— T.u.T (@iAmBelve) September 20, 2021

Wilmore trying to get them body counts up… it’s been a slow month for them pic.twitter.com/N8fVRyWsSa— SSJ4 dime bag💫🐐 (@Dro2H) September 20, 2021

However, it was a little too soon for some people. “Since people are still dying, it feels too soon. My vaccinated cousin died of COVID yesterday, and I don’t find this ad amusing. Maybe in a few years it will be something we can all chuckle about, but we’re still in the thick of it. RIP Cousin James," a Twitter user wrote.

