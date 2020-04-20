Don't Have an Excuse to End Unwanted Phone Calls amid Lockdown? This Twitter Thread is Gold

The COVID-19 lockdown has confined people to their homes, but it has also given opportunities to interact more with relatives and friends over the phone. So how do you end your telephonic communication conversations? Well, that's what American comedian Naomi Ekperigin had asked for.

Naomi, who is also an actress and writer, invoked a discussion on Twitter when she asked users how they end their conversation on phone during the lockdown.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, she asked, “How are we ending phone conversations now that we don't have anywhere to go?”

How are we ending phone conversations now that we don't have anywhere to go? — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) April 18, 2020

Soon her tweet went viral, receiving over 40 thousand likes and over 5 thousand retweets. Several users replied to her that how they end the conversations.

One user said, “Toddler is trashing the living room… seems like a reasonable excuse”.

Toddler is trashing the living room.. seems like a reasonable excuse 😂 — Beth Louise Squires (@Beth251993) April 19, 2020

Another user wrote, “Okay, gotta go. My Zoom yoga class starts in 10 minutes,” while one replied, “I think I heard my husband calling me. I better go see what he needs. God knows he can’t find anything without me. Talk to you later”.

"Okay, gotta go. My Zoom yoga class starts in 10 minutes." — Paula-Caffe Latte Productions (@paulablum9) April 18, 2020

I think I heard my husband calling me. I better go see what he needs. God knows he can’t find anything without me. Talk to you later. — Shazam (@tankandsam) April 19, 2020

I always say “My son has climbed the window/table I gotta go - call you back” which I don’t. — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) April 19, 2020

I’m gonna call you back a little later. pic.twitter.com/Eg3V5OoHXF — ⚡️Childless G🅰️mbino ⚡️ (@itzwhatevaj0e) April 19, 2020

“I have to check on my neighbor’s kids; she’s a Nurse” pic.twitter.com/JGolnB9DSP — Fauci holds patents to Coronavirus Vaccines (@MuffinAndElliot) April 19, 2020

https://twitter.com/becsisblonde/status/1251998665260126214

Globally, over 20 lakh people have been tested positive for the COVID-19, and the death toll has crossed over 1.5 lakh.

In India, over 17, 000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and over 500 people have died due to the contagious virus.