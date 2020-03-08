Don't Have to be a Man to do a 'Man's Job': A CISF Officer's Journey in a Male Dominated World

The fact that sexism and misogyny are rampant in the military and paramilitary forces is well-known. Only a few weeks ago, the Centre told the Supreme Court that women officers are not eligible for higher posts in the army as male officers are not yet ready to accept them. Yet, Sahima Hanna Datta, a retired Assistant Commandant to the Central Industrial Security Force and a former member of the UN Civil Police, proves that women are neither the "fairer sex" nor are they inferior to men in any way.

Speaking to News18, Sahima, a 1992 Civil Service Candidate whose career has spanned the traditionally male-dominated area of security operations said, "I never chose to be in the uniform, I chose to be in the government and they chose me to be in the security force job." On receiving the job offer, Sahima asked herself "Why Not?"

Usually, women are assigned administrative roles because it is deemed that they're too frail to handle being out in the field. Sahima faced similar prejudices, but she says that wearing her uniform for the first time gave her a different sense of empowerment and pride.

“When I had walked in as a 25-26-year-old-woman into the force, I had higher-ranking men who wouldn’t like the fact of being commanded over by a woman,” said Sahima.

She believes these “challenges", which women regularly face, are an “attribution bias”, where one’s gender always becomes the answer to the question of who one is. “You have certain skills and characteristics attributed to your gender, certain characteristics,” she said.

Breaking this glass ceiling became Sahima’s biggest challenge — a fight she had to fight everyday, without letting patriarchy pull her down.

Women and men aren't treated any different in the security forces. Women are made to go through the same gruelling training regime as men. One would imagine that this should be enough to prove Sahima’s calibre. But, Sahima’s experience was not as easy. “See, I can do this,” she would say of the training, adding, “Why do you think I can’t do this job?!”

Women, in most fields, have to work twice as hard as their male counterparts in order to prove their worth. Sahima says, "If we are trained in the same way as they have been, why can't we do what they are also doing in their job?”

Recalling an incident at the Mumbai Airport, Sahima narrated how her tackling of an untoward incident earned her the title of ‘Jhaansi ki Raani’ — a moment of pride for her. But then again, why does a woman have to do something heroic in order to gain recognition while her male counterparts feel no such pressure?

“I too am an officer, I can do my job as well as any male partner. But the gender-based approach with which we are brought up becomes even more starkly in a profession like mine,” said Sahima.

Sahima is quick to point out that gender differences — “a girl being asked to sit like a woman, walk like a woman and so on” — are social constructs that seep into the work culture. Yet, she says that women must constantly remind themselves that “you don’t have to be a man to do a man’s job.”

Sahima feels that only when more women join military and paramilitary forces can the barriers of patriarchy be broken.

“It changes the way a man looks at a woman in uniform. And the onus doesn’t have to lie on women to change their attitude.” Sahima says, as she emphasises the need for men to change their outlook towards women working in this field.

However, Sahima says that having the support of one's family goes a long way in helping a woman achieve the heights she deserves. For instance, working mothers are often criticized for not prioritizing her kids' well-being over her job. Nevertheless, Sahima has a solution.

“Don’t say, ‘I feel sorry if your mother is never around’,” said Sahima as she noted the characteristics of this demanding job, adding, “It is up to us to change this perspective, and to respect a mother’s profession.”

Sahima believes that it is only a woman in the field who can inspire other women to take up such challenging jobs. “A lot depends on how we women look at our jobs,” she said.

After rendering a service of over 20 years to the CISF, one of the paramilitary forces that is more open to recruiting women, Sahima took a voluntary retirement to explore her other interests in sports and social service.

Presently, she has taken up the role of a Country Security Manager for Shell India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Having spent her life as a security personnel, Sahima makes for a truly inspirational figure. With a resolute spirit, she continues to contest stereotypes, broaden perceptions, and inspire young women who want to pursue a career in the security space.