'Don't Know My Name?' TMC MLA Madan Mitra Spits Bars in Pre-Durga Puja Rap Song

Trinamool Congress’ Madan Mitra courts controversy, and often. He is once again doing the rounds on social media, but this time for a relatively harmless reason, although opinion has been differing regarding the harmlessness. Mitra has come up with a rap, “India Wanna’ve her Betiyaa", ushering in goddess Durga as ahead of Durga Puja. For the most part, the song features variations of “Jaago Maa", but the part with the rap, where the politician identifies himself with initials “MM" has amused social media users a great deal. Mitra sports several colourful outfits in the video, and can even be seen posing with some women arranged behind him to give him ten arms like a Durga figurine. It changes moods and messages abruptly: from Mitra participating in Puja rituals, to playing football, to singing and promoting the TMC. Check it out here.

Mitra breaks out into a rap of “don’t know my name… I am MM, MM" at one point in the song, which is titled after its catchphrase “India wanna have her betiyaan". He also calls himself “a colourful boy", apart from the occasional chant of “oh, lovely!"

This month, he has given his nod for a biopic, which would trace his four-decade-long political career that started as a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Director Raja Chanda, who has several box office hits to his credit, would be making the film on Mitra. Mitra, who was in jail for months in the Saradha chit fund scam case, said that episode would also be a part of the film. Mitra, the TMC’s Kamarhati MLA, said director Chanda has been approaching him for the biopic for the past two years. Chanda told PTI, “I am happy. It is a challenge to portray a multidimensional personality like Madan Mitra on the big screen. I hope it will be liked by everyone."

Mitra, who became a social media darling over the last couple of years for his eccentric and often controversial Facebook lives, said that the shooting for the film would begin in two months. “Madan Mitra’s life is an open book. It has colours, it has light and shades. Have told director Raja Chanda that the script should not hide anything but rather bring out my entire personality — warts and all," he said.

