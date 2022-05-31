‘Don't Know What's In Destiny’: UPSC Aspirant After 10th Failed Attempt

UPSC is considered the toughest exam in the country. Only about 0.1 to 0.4 per cent clear it and make it to the civil services. And that also means a huge number of people fail the exam despite taking it multiple times. Kunal Virulkar, a resident of Amaravati, Maharashtra, shared his grief in a tweet that he could not pass the exam even after taking it the 10th time.

According to his post, this was his 10th attempt — 6 mains and 4 interviews — but he couldn’t make it. He wrote in his post, “Don’t know what is written in the destiny.” Netizens were quick to come to his aid and boost his morale by sharing his story through retweets and writing heart-warming comments.

Many users shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, understanding the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam. “I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam, but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them,” PM Modi said.

Some also shared their own story. “No need to waste further time. Ideally after two attempts, better to settle for other careers. Only those who have good financial backgrounds can afford to wait. I prepared for #UPSC while doing jobs in the government and private sector for almost 4 years,” said a user.

Speaking of the results of the UPSC examination, women have captured the first three spots this year. The first position has been secured by St Stephens alumna Shruti Sharma, with Ankita Agarwal coming second and Gamini Singla taking the third position.

