'Don't Let Moose Lick Your Car': Visitors to Canadian National Park Greeted With Strange Road Sign

An unexpected digital road sign greeted visitors at the Jasper National Park in Canada’s Alberta. The sign said — ‘Do not let moose lick your car.’ The park’s officials said that the signs were put to stop a serious problem of moose trying to lick road salt off the parked cars.

According to spokesperson of the park, Steve Young, moose get their salt requirement from the salts and minerals scattered throughout the park. Due to heavy snowing in the region, salts have been used to melt ice. So, the animals have now discovered that they can also get salt from cars.

This can make moose wander through the park and increase the chances of moose-car collisions.

Steve likened this behaviour of the moose licking cars with humans wanting to go back to a restaurant that they like. He says that the animals might start licking indiscriminately. As per him, if there is no opportunity for them to lick the cars, the moose wouldn’t know that they can replenish their diets this way. “So, we’re trying to take that opportunity away,” reported The New York Times.

In a tweet, Jasper National Park said that moose licks happen when people stop cars to view the animal. They ask visitors to keep distance by moving on before a moose approaches their vehicle.

@Partunia @_CLCampbell Moose licks usually happen on cars stopped to view moose. Keep beyond moose-tongue distance by moving on before a moose approaches. As always, only stop where it is safe to do so and stay in your vehicle near wildlife. — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) November 16, 2020

Steve says that the distance that visitors are required to keep from the animals at the park is 30 metres. He said that the options for a person whose car is being licked by the moose are limited.

As per the spokesperson, human-animal encounters in the park have increased. He said that people are getting bolder around the animals because of the selfie generation and also closer to them than they should.

On November 19, Jasper National Park had shared how Christmas lights got tangled in the antlers of an elk.

Wildlife often look for food around trees and the potential is there for Christmas lights to get tangled up in antlers. You can help the animals by not hanging lights across open spaces and keeping them well above ground level. pic.twitter.com/F0kQMha3lS — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) November 18, 2020

They advised people to not hang these lights in open spaces and requested them to keep it above ground level.