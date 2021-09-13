'Don't Look Up' Cast Has Everyone Convinced Netflix's Budget 'Limit Does Not Exist'

What was Netflix’s budget for ‘Don’t Look Up’ movie? The limit does not exist. This seems to be the current running joke by fans who’ve seen the recent Teaser Trailer of the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ released last Wednesday. The one-minute teaser posted on September 8 has enough to get fans excited and it also has an impressive star cast which included Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande. The teaser opens with Leonardo hyperventilating inside a lavatory as the background music builds up. In the following shots we see Leonardo is accompanied by Lawrence, both play the role of astronomers Dr Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky respectively. The two astronomers are then seen at the Oval office in the White House where they warn the US President Orlean, played by Streep, that a comet orbiting within the solar system is headed towards earth. Hill plays the role of Streep’s son and Chief of Staff, Jason.

The teaser ends with Streep and Hill mocking the two scientists for issuing another “the world is ending” warning. Hill’s character then goes on to list them, “drought, famine, hole in the ozone. It’s so boring.” The two scientists are clearly not happy with the reaction and rely on iced water and white wine for coping with the situation at hand. The teaser also goes on to show shots of some of the other actors that will be seen in the movie, including Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan. Cate Blanchett plays the role of a news anchor, as suggested by one of the shots.

The teaser trailer currently has over 87 lakh views since being posted on YouTube by Netflix’s official account. The comments from the YouTube section also seemed to indicate that everyone is very interested in the budget of the film, with a cast that is impressive. Some even joked about Netflix hiking its subscription fee to make up for the budget.

The budget for that Dont Look Up smells astronomical— perpetually perturbed courage the coward (@froagz) September 12, 2021

I saw the trailer for the Netflix movie Dont Look Up. Man the cast in this movie is INSANITY!!! HOT DAMN what was Netflix production budget for this movie because this cast is INCREDIBLE— Jonathan Baker (@Jayb_1411) September 9, 2021

I wanna know the budget of dont look up— caasho (@cxhobi) September 8, 2021

So how much really was Netflix’s budget? Netflix reportedly paid $55 million (Rs 409 crore) combined to the lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for the fee. According to Variety, DiCaprio was paid $30 million (Rs 223 crores) and Lawrence was paid $25 million (Rs 186 crore) for the film. This is more than the standard $20 million that receive for a theatrical release. The actors have been paid more than usual because unlike a theatrical release, the salary of the actors isn’t linked to the box-office profits. The film was reported to have a budget of $75 million.

The Netflix original film is written and directed by Adam McKay who has previously directed Academy Award-nominated movies like The Big Short and Vice. The teaser suggests that the movie deals with the tussle between scientists who continue to issue warnings of the impending threat to the planet and the government’s disregard for it and focus on their capitalistic agenda.

