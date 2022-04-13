'Don't Look Up' IRL? TV Host's 'Patronising' Interview with Activist Slammed on Twitter

A ‘Just Stop Oil’ activist’s interview on British TV has eerily reminded the Internet of a scene from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don’t Look Up. The ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists have been protesting the fossil fuel economy amid rising fuel prices. The TV segment in question was discussing if oil protests are “justified". The interviewer, who has been criticised by social media users as being “patronising" termed the “Just Stop Oil" slogan “very playground". The activist in the segment, 20-year-old Miranda Whelehan, spoke on the need to stop new oil licensing and how a recent IPCC report has warned of an imminent “climate catastrophe". The Netflix movie Don’t Look Up features similar scenes with Leo and Jennifer’s characters. The film is a take on the climate crisis at hand and how different sections of society responded to it.

The budget for #DontLookUp was $75 million.Turns out, they could have saved all of that money by just playing this interview. https://t.co/F3giIwuypC — Sarah Cook, PhD (@scook1988) April 12, 2022

This interview is everything we watched in #DontLookUp and more, except now its not even against a PHD, but a 20 year-old eco activist essentially getting bullied verbally for acknowledging the seriousness of the climate crisis.@ClimateHuman @GeraldKutney @GMB @FFFinBD https://t.co/p4MlGSHRTj— Joshua Gabriel Oluwaseyi  (@joshgseyi) April 11, 2022

Its literally the #DontLookUp ☄️ tv interview.Only Madley is just Partridge with added fragile narcissism. She held her ground well. Can we keep the oil in the ground to. pic.twitter.com/fBgaNE5ncY — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) April 11, 2022

Jesus Christ. The fuller version is even worse. I can't even begin to comprehend what I'm watching. It's saddening and rage inducing. Well done to Miranda Whelehan on holding her own. #JustStopOil #DontLookUp https://t.co/69pvhCtLJv— Jack Macdonald (@JackamusMaximus) April 12, 2022

If you haven't seen this interview, it has the same energy as #DontLookUp.https://t.co/RwyYcvn553 pic.twitter.com/VTZjWvfPg9— Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) April 12, 2022

Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among a pantheon of star cast raked up a social media storm wherein climate action became the focal point. McKay’s film was said to be uncomfortably close to reality and this interview seems to have reinforced that point yet again.

