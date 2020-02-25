'Don't Mess with Aunty National': Smriti Irani Wins Trump Meme Battle with Epic Response

United States President Donald Trump's maiden India visit and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday didn't just attract media attention but also the eyes of Indian entertainers and internet celebrities who were quick with making jokes and memes on social media. But while Modi and Trump memes inspired chuckles, Union Minister Smriti Irani who is much more meme-savvy, won the day.

Trump, who landed in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a two day visit with First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, hugged Modi in a firm embrace upon meeting him and images of the hug unsurprisingly went viral across media.

So viral that it soon inspired memes, thanks to the awkward placement of the Trump's hand on the Indian PM's shoulder.

Taking advantage of the new meme opportunity, Indian comedian who goes by the social media handle @OyeAnkit shared a version of the meme on Instagram. And he tagged Union Minister Smriti Irani in it too.

The meme was a dig at Irani's former career as a television actress and her long-lasting role in the daily soap opera 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. In the caption, the Ankit wrote, "Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain" (Relations change). The line is the first line from the credits song in which Irani, who played the role of Tulsi Virani in the series, introduces the audience to other members of her joint family family as the camera follows her into her lavish bungalow.

Not one to pass a joke, however, the Insta-savvy Irani responded to the meme with the wittiest of responses. "Kuch rishte tumpe paini nazar rakhte hai .. bekaar mein Aunty national ko na bhadkao" (Some relations keep an eagle eye on you...don't unnecessarily mess with Aunty National)", she wrote.

The response, which was posted a few hours ago, has over 300 likes. With it, Irani, who often falls back on self-deprecating humour and memes on Instagram, proved once again that she was not shy of laughing at herself when it came to having the last laugh.