'Don't Need Umpires': Kohli Gesturing No Ball Against Bangladesh Has Twitter Cracking Same Joke

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was visibly upset after the on-field umpires called for a no ball as Virat Kohli gestured to the officials in the T20 World Cup game between Bangladesh and India at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 16th over of the Indian innings when Hasan Mahmud’s final delivery grew on Kohli who swatted it to the deep square region. Marais Erasmus deemed it the second bouncer for the over, following it with a signal for no ball, as Kohli was seen instantly gesturing to the on-field umpires.

Unamused Shakib had a brief chat with the umpire and then with Kohli but the game moved on without any drama on the field.

Scenes on Twitter were, however, a little bit in contrast as cricket fans wondered, albeit sarcastically if Kohli could also start officiating in matches.

Some fumed, some laughed, but there were plenty of memes as several imagined Kohli moonlighting as the cricket umpire.

Wednesday’s incident briefly reminded everyone of the “controversial” no ball incident when Kohli was batting against Pakistan in the final moments of the edge-of-the-seat T20 World Cup match.

15 off 4 were required by India. Kohli scrambled for two as the equation came down to 13 off 3. Then something unexpected happened. Kohli smacked a high-waist ball for a six and immediately looked at the umpire. The on-field umpires called it a no ball and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was livid. The officials decided to not go upstairs and the ask reduced to 6 in 3 .

A wide later, and with the free-hit still in play, Nawaz clean-bowled Kohli. Realising that it was a free-hit, Kohli completed three runs which were later adjudged as three byes.

India eventually won the contest against Pakistan on the final delivery of the day.

