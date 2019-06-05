Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis

Assam Police seems to have busted a massive stash of marijuana in Dhubri. And they cannot stop gloating on social media.

News18.com

June 5, 2019
Assam Police just trolled drug dealers on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter
Lately, Assam Police has had their hands full with a number of drug busts within Assam. In May itself, the state Police force's Crime Investigation Department (CID) busted a go down storing huge stashes of psychotropic tablets and drugs in Guwahati and while their Itanagr unit busted another heroin racket in the city.

And now, it seems Assam Police seems to have busted a massive stash of marijuana in Dhubri. And they cannot stop gloating on social media.

In a cheeky post on Twqitter, Assam Police congratulated it's Dhubri unit for the bust in which about 590 kg cannabis/marijuana was found, loaded on a truck, at Chagolia checkpoint. In the post, the police mocked the dealers who had "lost" their stash and innocently invited them to come and collect it from the cops.

The post, which was made at June 4, 2019, has over 7,000 likes on Twitter. Netizens praised the force's ingenuity in making the bust and also the amazing wit of the force's social media team.

According to local repors, Guwahati has emerged a hub for drug transit and trade, for several gangs and cartels. The city acts a transit point for receiving and distributing drugs not just from inside the country but also to other countries.

While the state police force has been active in hunting down the rackets, the social media "high" is bound to give them some satisfaction and an opportunity to show off all the great work.

