'Don't Tell Mom': Man has Epic Most Reaction After His Son Unearths his Junk Food Stash

Fathers have mysterious ways of working, from magically getting your favourite toy, to being there when you need some financial advice. However, another mysterious quality that fathers have is to keep a hidden stash of their favourite snacks.

A recent TikTok video has captured a priceless reaction of a father when his son confronts him with the discovery of his hidden stash. The video is made by social media influencer Liam O'Connor who posted it on Instagram last month. Based on one of the users’ comment, “I have a belief that all fathers have a secret junk food stash”,the video sets out to prove how true the statement stands.

The TikTok original video shows Liam walking up to his father with his hidden stash of food. Liam asks his father, “Dad do you want a Twinkie?”As soon as his father looks at the food item discovered by his son, he asks him “Where’d you find that?” followed by some nervous laughter. Realising that he has been caught Liam’s father gives him a mischievous look. As both father and son laugh, Liam says “I found your stash”, to which his father warns him, “Don’t. Tell. Mom.”Liam captioned the video, “soooo.... do I snitch and tell my mom or what?”

The video has definitely resonated with netizens who have now pledged that they will protect him and will not tell mom. As one user commented, “Nah lol he's OUR dad now bro this genuinely made me smile. Appreciate that man, my dude.” Another user said, “Dude the way he was shocked when he realised you found his stash! OMG please save this dady don't tell mom”The soundtrack played in the background of this video is from the 1990 fantasy romance movie Edward Scissorhands, which again impressed some people. “The fact that you used Ice Dance by Danny Elfman from the Edward Scissorhands soundtrack..it makes this video so much more wholesome!” said one follower.