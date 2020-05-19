'Don't Touch Other People's Balls': US Official's Social Distancing Tip Leaves Twitter in Splits

Don't touch his balls.

We are not saying it, but government officials in Long Island, New York are.

Addressing residents in a meeting to convey regulations and guidelines that needed to be following post the relaxation of lockdown in the United States, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran emphasized the need for people to handle their own balls. And more importantly, not touching other people's balls.

"You can kick their balls, but you can't touch them," Curran told the attendees amid jolts of laughter from the crowd.

The official was speaking of tennis balls, of course.

But while the announcement was intended purely for public service, it managed to bring a smile to even the official's face. While laying out guidelines for social distancing while playing sports like tennis, Curran said that people could differentiate between their balls and those of others by marking them with sketching pens of markers.

A video of the rather awkward announcement handled quite gracefully by the Nassau County official has been going viral on social media with many complementing the official for managing to keep a straight face through the announcement.

