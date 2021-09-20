‘Don’t Want My Teeth Knocked Out’: Woman Shares Bizarre Funeral Ritual in Husband’s Family

As varied as the human race is, the rituals that bind communities together are equally variable. When it comes to mourning the death of kin, different regions and religions have a set of customs according to which they bid adieu to the deceased. A woman, recently, unveiled a very unusual ritual that his partner’s family performs when they lose someone.

A Reddit user named ‘DeathTeethStory’ shared one anecdote from the day she attended a funeral in his husband’s family. Like all other conventional funerals, she was expecting mournful music, subtle crying, and a few drinks to gulp down the sorrow. Instead, what she came across was a bizarre custom involving the dead person’s teeth. Yes. Teeth!

Apparently, if someone dies in their family, all of the deceased relative’s teeth are knocked out and then distributed amongst each member of the family, according to the Reddit post.

“Each relative receives one tooth of the deceased, and they are supposed to carry it in a fabric pouch. Any teeth that deceased has collected during the course of life is transferred into an ornate chest, which basically is a large trunk with thousands of human teeth,” the woman wrote.

After becoming aware of this bizarre ritual, the woman conveyed her resistance to become a part of this ritual to her husband. At first, the woman wrote, she was only saying no to carrying a dead human tooth with her in a pouch, but then she got to know that she also has to go through the same when she dies. “My husband got very upset when I told him I didn’t want to participate in the ritual. I don’t want my teeth knocked out and distributed to a bunch of random relatives,” she added.

After hearing about this ritual, the netizens on Reddit were rubbing their mind’s eyes to actually fathom if this ritual was for real or not. Even we are having a hard time believing it. What about you?

