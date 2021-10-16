'Don't Want to Beg': Pune Woman Selling Pens for Honest Living Will Leave You Inspired

The realm of social media was again blessed with a post that warmed the heart of netizens who couldn’t help but adore and appreciate the qualities of a human reflected through the post. The post in focus was shared by an entrepreneur Shikha Rathi who is a proud founder of an innovative brand called ReUp Studio. Rathi took to Instagram to share her experience from one of her outings. The post shares the story of a frail old woman named Ratan. Rathi met Ratan while she was out with her friend at MG Road, Pune. The woman was selling colourful pens collected and kept in a box made out of cardboard.

The box contained the pens, while the box lid had a very special note written on it. The note read, “I do not want to beg. Please buy Rs.10/- blue colour pens. Thank you. Bless You.”

Rathi was swayed away by the sheer kindness in Ratan’s eyes and couldn’t help but share Ratan’s story among her followers and friends. In the caption, Rathi wrote, “Today I met a real-life hero and champion – Ratan. I had gone out with a friend when we met Ratan. My friend, on reading her note, immediately made a purchase. Ratan was overjoyed, and we could see gratitude and kindness in her eyes.”

Rathi added how Ratan did not convince them to buy more pens and was okay with them buying just one. Rathi, impressed by her integrity, bought several more pens from her and helped bring a wide smile to Ratan’s face. “Just seeing her smile and gratitude has filled my heart, and she deserves to be celebrated and shared, hence the post,” Rathi said in the caption. Rathi then encouraged her followers to interact and buy pens from Ratan if they were in the vicinity.

Watch Ratan’s pious smile here:

The post received multiple comments giving evidence of their heart being won by Ratan’s humility and integrity. One user wrote, “Thanks for sharing this.” “This is just so beautiful,” wrote another. Many people were excited to meet Ratan the next time they were at MG Road. “I can’t wait to go to MG Road and meet her. I mean, look at that smile!” wrote one user. “Will definitely go and buy,” wrote another. Many requested Rathi to go and buy more pens from her, and they will transfer the money to Rathi.

The way Ratan was celebrated by netizens on social media shows how warm and humble this digital space can be. What do you think?

