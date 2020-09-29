'Don't Waste': David Attenborough Urges the World to Take Responsibility for Climate Change

British naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has a grim message for the people and especially those who deny the threat of climate crisis. The 94-year-old documentary filmmaker, who will be releasing his new documentary A Life on Our Planet on Netflix this week, has a message for the current generation.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, Attenborough spoke on how human beings have encroached upon the natural world and urged people that there is only a fragment of hope left and we have a responsibility to do something about it.

In an exclusive interview with #BBCBreakfast Sir David Attenborough reveals his grave concerns for the planet and where his hope for the future lies.Watch it in full here: https://t.co/Z35e8ggaW3 pic.twitter.com/hnEZwWhGNZ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 28, 2020

Last week, Attenborough broke actor Jennifer Aniston’s record of being the celebrity to achieve one million followers on Instagram in fastest time. Since then, he has gained 4.7 million followers.

Attenborough has been using the social media platform to communicate with the younger generation and share his insights into the natural world as he said in his Instagram debut post. His latest post shows a video clip from his latest documentary A Life On Our Planet, which he captioned, “When making A Life On Our Planet, perhaps the biggest theme that emerged was that the natural world is more than a 'nice to have', it is fundamental to our survival because we too are part of nature.”

In his recent interview on BBC Breakfast which has now gone viral, he was asked what is one advice that he would like to give to people at the moment. Attenborough paused for a moment and said, “Don’t waste anything. Don’t waste electricity. Don’t waste food. Don’t waste power. Just treat the world as though it is precious.”

He also said that since he first started his career in television, there are three times more people in the world as there were then and he says the people have overrun the planet. He stressed how the natural world is essential for our survival and we have to stop the appalling damage that we have done to it.