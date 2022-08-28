'Don't Watch With Friends': Viewer 'Reviews' Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger crashed after hitting the theatres as it got poor reception from both critics and audiences. Both Ananya and Vijay’s acting also became the target of social media potshots. Scenes from the film went viral, with people having a hard time deciding who, between the lead pair, did a worse job. Even if you don’t take the actors into account, the film would manage to tank all by itself, given its misogyny and hackneyed tropes.

A video of a disappointed viewer coming out of a Liger screening, interviewed by Viral Bollywood, has been doing the rounds on Twitter. His hilariously worded review roasted the movie in good measure. “First of all, don’t have any expectations. Don’t call your friends; if you want, you can go watch it by yourself. If you call anyone, they’re gonna smack you and you’d end up going home and crying. After watching the movie, just leave silently and tell people you never watched it. If you watch it, you’re going to lose people’s respect for watching such a movie,” he says in Hindi. He goes on to call it a “disaster movie” and adds that it wouldn’t be screened beyond a couple of days.

I don't remember when i laughed this much bcoz of movie review

Just go through #Liger review and it's full on entertainment #ligerreviewpic.twitter.com/NZJN1fYfHX — lipsa (@akalkandho) August 25, 2022

hahahha.. funniest review of #Liger #ligermoviereview #ligerreview .. this guy should review every movie. Very practical suggestions and he even gives us a To-Do list. https://t.co/X4sSlLDEkF — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 26, 2022

Elsewhere, too, there seemed to be similar reactions.

“Towards the end of Liger, Ananya Panday asks Vijay Deverakonda why do all men think and behave like Arjun Reddy. That pretty much sums up Deverakonda’s career. Because, no matter how well he performs, it’s repetitive and tiresome to watch him as the broken man pining for his love and wasting himself. But that is not the problem with the film. Liger is full of misogyny, something that has deeply rooted in Hindi cinema,” Sonil Dedhia wrote in a review for News18.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here