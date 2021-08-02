'Don't Wear Shorts': Flight Crew Shares Things Passengers Should Never Do

Travelling on aeroplanes now comes with a long list of protocols that need to be followed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, apart from the usual ‘to-do list’ of wearing a seatbelt, switching phones to flight mode and other things to ensure a smooth flying experience, passengers also have to take care of social distancing protocols and wear a mask all the time. However, there’s still a lost list of other things that should be done while travelling on a plane and some of these travelling tips were shared on TikTok by an experienced flight attendant named Tommy Cimato.

Tommy shared a list of five things that passengers should do whenever travelling and gave logical reasons behind them. First on the list is a thing that may come as surprise for many, but Tommy asked people to avoid wearing shorts on planes. Giving a reason behind this suggestion, Tommy said that our legs are exposed to germs when we wear shorts, and it is not possible to know how clean the seats are. So, it’s better if we avoid shorts on flight.

Next, Tommy asked passengers to not fall asleep or lean their heads against the window because you never know how many people have wiped their hands or other things over it. In another tip, Tommy said that people should avoid touching the flush button in the lavatory with bare hands as they house a lot of germs. Further, he also asked people to drink lots of water and never be hesitant to call the attendants in case they need food, water, or a sickness bag.

Tommy’s TikTok video so far has garnered over 1.5 million views along with several reactions from users. People thanked him for sharing tips and said they would take care of these things on their next travel. However, some users also expressed their concerns over flight sanitation and said that Tommy’s recommendations suggested that planes are not well sanitized before and after the flight.

