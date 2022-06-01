'Doomscrolling': Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Tweets ‘Word of the Era’

Shashi Tharoor recently validated a word that was reportedly resuscitated during the pandemic, and tagged it as “Word of the Era!” Known for his rich vocabulary that leaves people digging dictionaries, the congress leader shared another such word that, according to Tharoor, is being used more frequently than ever.

The parliamentarian shared the meaning of the word doom-scrolling and explained the nitty-gritty associated with the word. Exclaiming “Word of the Era!” Tharoor added, “Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with ‘doomsurfing’).”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further elaborated on the meaning of the word. Doom-scrolling is the “increased consumption of predominantly negative news.” This malevolent consumption can lead to multiple psychological ill effects and can also cause political depression.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Word of the Era!

Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with “doomsurfing”). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…. pic.twitter.com/YoDJjtAuxe — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 31, 2022

Doom-scrolling basically encompasses screen time. People are indulged in screens more than they think they are. The screen time has been dominated by news that tends to disturb the mind. The phenomenon has proliferated ever since the black swan event of 2020 hit the world.

Netizens were amazed to hear a word for a concept that they themselves have been noticing.

One user wrote, “Me most nights,” relating to the word.

Me most nights https://t.co/K9q65Ris6O — Dr Kristie NO WAR Flannery ☮️ (@thehistoriann) May 31, 2022

Another wrote, “This feels personal,” and claimed to take a “break” from social media.

This feels personal☺️ #doomsurfing so time to take a break you all! Goodnight ❤️ https://t.co/Q0OI15paPX — Hima (हिमा) (@himabista) May 31, 2022

One user complimented Tharoor and wrote, “Sir, your vocabulary skills do not need any appreciation.”

@ShashiTharoor sir, your vocabulary skills doesn't need any appreciation.

But your vocabulary sense for coining to situation is really superb..

Sir, is there any word for that skill? 🤔 — Rakesh KN (@RakeshKN_) May 31, 2022

Here are a few more reactions to the tweet:

Bhai I'm deactivating again 😭 — WTHlife_huh?! (@WTHlife_huh) May 31, 2022

There must be a word for those who constantly sale negative news and make it a trend.. Doom-selling? — Snehashis Banerjee (@snehashis88) May 31, 2022

Saintly words — vivek narain (@rajalda) June 1, 2022

Would like to see word’s use in sentence :p — Advait Chaturvedi (@ADVAIT__C) May 31, 2022

Thanks for giving us the new word sir ji — Lochan Wadhawan (@LochanWadhawan) May 31, 2022

Recently, Tharoor introduced another word that boggled netizens’ minds – “Quockerwodger” – and in the caption wrote, “A useful addition to our political vocabulary.”

Here’s the tweet:

A useful addition to our political vocabulary!? #Quockerwodger pic.twitter.com/iGSCMY6tzA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 20, 2022

In another tweet, he introduced the word quomodocunquize, attributing it to the Indian Railways.

