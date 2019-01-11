GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope

Climate change, the phenomenon formerly known as global warming, IS real, no matter what an unfortunately significant portion of people may say.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
While there's no reason to break out the champagne yet, there is a sliver of good news coming out of the frozen continent of Antarctica, at least according to a recent study.

Climate change, the phenomenon formerly known as global warming, IS real, no matter what an unfortunately significant portion of people may say. This is most evident at the two polar regions at the north and south ends of the earth, which are experiencing an unprecedented melting of ice, including permafrost which had remained frozen for millions of years until human activity began drving up global temperatures, which is causing a potentially devastating rise in sea levels

Some of the larger glaciers in Antarctica have already been affected into "slow-motion collapse mode", as reported by Grist. The report notes that if these “doomsday glaciers” crumble and melt, they would eventually submerge coastal cities and island nations across the world. Maldives and Tuvalu are two nations facing this threat, with both island groups expected to completely sink under the ocean in the next few decades, sparking a series of humanitarian crises as millions of people will be left homeless and stateless.

Small wonder then that scientists are working literally arounfd the clock to figure out how much time we have before many parts of the world reach the critical point of sink or swim. It is this research that has got an update last month, which maybe, just maybe, have some good news: if we manage to reduce our emissions levels, we may be able to reduce the chances of apocalyptic glacial melts during this century to about 10 percent.

ALSO READ | Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?

That being said, the worst-case scenario is still very much in play and the continued apathy of some of the world's biggest contributors of emission levels isn't particularly encouraging. Still as Grist notes, "this is about as close as it comes to a sigh of relief when you’re talking about trillions of tons of ice hanging by a thread and holding all of coastal human society hostage."

Um, yay?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram