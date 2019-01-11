English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Climate change, the phenomenon formerly known as global warming, IS real, no matter what an unfortunately significant portion of people may say.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
While there's no reason to break out the champagne yet, there is a sliver of good news coming out of the frozen continent of Antarctica, at least according to a recent study.
Climate change, the phenomenon formerly known as global warming, IS real, no matter what an unfortunately significant portion of people may say. This is most evident at the two polar regions at the north and south ends of the earth, which are experiencing an unprecedented melting of ice, including permafrost which had remained frozen for millions of years until human activity began drving up global temperatures, which is causing a potentially devastating rise in sea levels
Some of the larger glaciers in Antarctica have already been affected into "slow-motion collapse mode", as reported by Grist. The report notes that if these “doomsday glaciers” crumble and melt, they would eventually submerge coastal cities and island nations across the world. Maldives and Tuvalu are two nations facing this threat, with both island groups expected to completely sink under the ocean in the next few decades, sparking a series of humanitarian crises as millions of people will be left homeless and stateless.
Small wonder then that scientists are working literally arounfd the clock to figure out how much time we have before many parts of the world reach the critical point of sink or swim. It is this research that has got an update last month, which maybe, just maybe, have some good news: if we manage to reduce our emissions levels, we may be able to reduce the chances of apocalyptic glacial melts during this century to about 10 percent.
ALSO READ | Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?
That being said, the worst-case scenario is still very much in play and the continued apathy of some of the world's biggest contributors of emission levels isn't particularly encouraging. Still as Grist notes, "this is about as close as it comes to a sigh of relief when you’re talking about trillions of tons of ice hanging by a thread and holding all of coastal human society hostage."
Um, yay?
Climate change, the phenomenon formerly known as global warming, IS real, no matter what an unfortunately significant portion of people may say. This is most evident at the two polar regions at the north and south ends of the earth, which are experiencing an unprecedented melting of ice, including permafrost which had remained frozen for millions of years until human activity began drving up global temperatures, which is causing a potentially devastating rise in sea levels
Some of the larger glaciers in Antarctica have already been affected into "slow-motion collapse mode", as reported by Grist. The report notes that if these “doomsday glaciers” crumble and melt, they would eventually submerge coastal cities and island nations across the world. Maldives and Tuvalu are two nations facing this threat, with both island groups expected to completely sink under the ocean in the next few decades, sparking a series of humanitarian crises as millions of people will be left homeless and stateless.
Small wonder then that scientists are working literally arounfd the clock to figure out how much time we have before many parts of the world reach the critical point of sink or swim. It is this research that has got an update last month, which maybe, just maybe, have some good news: if we manage to reduce our emissions levels, we may be able to reduce the chances of apocalyptic glacial melts during this century to about 10 percent.
ALSO READ | Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?
That being said, the worst-case scenario is still very much in play and the continued apathy of some of the world's biggest contributors of emission levels isn't particularly encouraging. Still as Grist notes, "this is about as close as it comes to a sigh of relief when you’re talking about trillions of tons of ice hanging by a thread and holding all of coastal human society hostage."
Um, yay?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results