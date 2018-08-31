GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Door or Beach? Twitter is Divided in What is the New Black and Blue vs White and Gold Dress, or Yanny vs Laurel

After 'Blue and Black or White and Gold,' and 'Yanny or Laurel' comes the is it a 'Beach or a Door'?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 31, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
After the 'Blue and Black dress or White and Gold dress,' and the 'Yanny or Laurel' challenge, the latest quiz to grip the Internet is the is it a 'Beach or a Door'challenge.

The dress challenge may simply have had to do with colors - finding whether it was white and gold or blue and white and 'Yanny and Laurel' may have required one to listen to the audio clip over and over again. But both showcased a remarkable phenomenon - people see the same things very differently.

The newest in this trend of things being the same yet appearing different to different people comes the "Is it a beach, or a door?" quiz, which has been going viral along with this image:

Dlk_qsaWwAEZ-Kv

While some debate that the photograph is of a close up shot of a door - the blue being the door, and the white being the wall, others are willing to believe that it's a beach - the blue being the ocean and the white being sand.

Twitter, was very divided in its reactions.

























Some tried taking the picture apart to find the correct answer.



















And while the Internet continues to remain divided on whether it is a door or a beach, it just goes to show that people will always see even the same things differently.

What do you see?
