Doordarshan Gives a Thumbs Up to TikTok Man's Viral Dance Moves to its Iconic Tune
A video of a TikTok user break-dancing to Doordarshan’s iconic tune has sent the Internet grooving.
Screenshot from @Ya5Ne / Twitter.
A video of a man break-dancing to Doordarshan’s iconic tune has sent the Internet grooving in the past few days.
Vaishakh Nair, who goes by the TikTok handle @vaishakdancer09, recently became a social media sensation after a video of him demonstrating pop and lock dance to the nostalgic tune caught the attention of the 90's kids.
Shared on the microblogging site Twitter by a user called @Ya5Ne, the video shows Nair performing the routine without missing a beat. Uploaded on March 4, it seems the video has been cheering people up all week. At the time of writing this, nearly 200K users have watched Nair's moves and the short clip has been shared nearly 5000 times on Twitter.
Doordarshan would not hv imagined this in their wildest dreams !! 😂 pic.twitter.com/epJ86aVssE— (•ิ_•ิ) Silk (@Ya5Ne) March 4, 2019
Naturally, Twitterati chipped in with its unique take on the now-viral video.
Wait, is TikTok getting better? https://t.co/1OzQHUVInS— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 5, 2019
March 5, 2019
Love this ... DD would have never imagined this ...— Sujit Panigrahi (@sujitpanigrahi) March 5, 2019
This tweet is famous not because of @VaishakhNair17 's amazing dance but bcoz Kejriwal has liked this tweet...— Keerthi Narayan R (@RKeerthiNarayan) March 5, 2019
Kejri baba ki jai !!!
PS: wonderful dance, Vaishakh
Hahahaha !! This fella can dance even on Generator noise— Sanjay A (@SanjayA32520675) March 5, 2019
Fabulous act ! Absolutely fantastic and energetic like the iconic DD tune .. India’s heartbeat - Desh ki Dhadkan Video courtesy - Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/Gw0kCCqEAA— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 5, 2019
Let him know he has become a star— Deepseafishing (@SurfingMaverick) March 5, 2019
Stop tarnishing my childhood— super_guy (@amayzing_guy) March 4, 2019
This music reminds me of an old the game called "Legend of Kage"— Shivam srivastava (@shivamcosmo) March 4, 2019
Nair, now a social media star, responded to the Twitter love.
Hahahah ty brother— Vaishakh Nair (@VaishakhNair17) March 5, 2019
As luck would have it, the official Twitter account of DD National was one of the viewers of the viral break-dance and it didn't hesitate to give a "like" to the video.
If you're wondering, the signature retro tune played on Doordarshan to signal the start of news bulletins.
