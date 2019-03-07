LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Doordarshan Gives a Thumbs Up to TikTok Man's Viral Dance Moves to its Iconic Tune

A video of a TikTok user break-dancing to Doordarshan’s iconic tune has sent the Internet grooving.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
Screenshot from @Ya5Ne / Twitter.
If you thought you had already seen all the weird and funny TikTok videos that could possibly exist, think again.

A video of a man break-dancing to Doordarshan’s iconic tune has sent the Internet grooving in the past few days.

Vaishakh Nair, who goes by the TikTok handle @vaishakdancer09, recently became a social media sensation after a video of him demonstrating pop and lock dance to the nostalgic tune caught the attention of the 90's kids.

Shared on the microblogging site Twitter by a user called @Ya5Ne, the video shows Nair performing the routine without missing a beat. Uploaded on March 4, it seems the video has been cheering people up all week. At the time of writing this, nearly 200K users have watched Nair's moves and the short clip has been shared nearly 5000 times on Twitter.




Naturally, Twitterati chipped in with its unique take on the now-viral video.




























Nair, now a social media star, responded to the Twitter love.




As luck would have it, the official Twitter account of DD National was one of the viewers of the viral break-dance and it didn't hesitate to give a "like" to the video.

doordarshan

If you're wondering, the signature retro tune played on Doordarshan to signal the start of news bulletins.

