Dorset Holds Its Annual Knob-Eating Contest on Zoom amid Coronavirus Lockdown

To continue with the tradition of celebrating their knob biscuits, Dorset held its annual fun activities online this year. The coronavirus outbreak has put a pause on social gatherings, but the knob-eating festival held on popular video conferencing app Zoom



saw as many as 100 competitors.

Participants had to eat or gobble the traditional English biscuits during the live-streaming.

They were allotted one minute to swallow as many knobs as they could.

Ian Gregory, the chairman of the Dorset knob-eating festival, revealed that many competitors used a mug to moisten the hard biscuits.

The entries for this year came from different parts of the UK, including Castle Donington, and Ellesmere Port. The knob eaters have successfully raised more than £1,200 (approximately Rs 1.12 lakh) which will now be donated to Weldmar Hospicecare, a local charity.

The winner of the knob-eating contest was Kate Scott from Shaftesbury who was successful in consuming eight-and-a-half of the thrice-baked treats.

“Knob Noshing Champion of 2020, Kate Scott! Congratulations on your fine performance, you are a true knob gobbler!” read the official tweet.

For the unversed, Dorset knobs are produced for a limited time, usually January and February, by a single producer. The firm, Moores Biscuits of Morcombelake, is located four miles west of Bridport, west of the county of Dorset in the UK.

These dry biscuits are hand-made from bread dough, with lots of sugar and butter.