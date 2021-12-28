Dosa with Fruit and Chilli Sauce Filling at Delhi Eatery has Left Internet Foodies Divided

Food bloggers in India have been bringing some controversial and interesting new street food recipes to our social media feeds. One of the latest dishes to join the league of controversial street food innovation is the Fruit Fire Dosa. As the name suggests, this dish includes a variety of fruits spread over the dosa batter and comes with a fiery twist. The dish was shared on Instagram by Delhi-based food blogger Arjun Chauhan. If you wish to try this dish you can find it at Ayyer Ji Dosa wale, Geeta colony, Delhi. Instagram Reel shared by Chauhan shows the process of how the dish is prepared.

The Reel begins with the cook setting the tawa on a dramatic flaming heat following this, the dosa batter was spread on it. A brick of butter is then spread over the dosa, after which chopped fruits are spread over it. The selection of toppings includes chopped apples, bananas, raisins, grapes, paneer, onions. Adding a spicy twist to the dish, the cook added red chilli sauce, cream, spices, and coriander. The stuffing is then mixed and spread over the dosa. After cooking the dish for a few minutes, the dosa is folded and sliced into four parts and garnished with pomegranates and grated cheese.

The dish has received mixed reactions from netizens. As some described it, the reason why Marvel villain Thanos wanted to wipe off half of the population of the universe in Avengers Infinity War. “Thanos isliye chutki bajana chahta tha (That is why Thanos wanted to snap his fingers),” wrote one user. But some found the dish quite appealing as one user commented, “Amazing.” Another viewer commented, “Simple masala dosa ki umeed hi chod di maine (I have stopped hoping for a simple masala dosa).”

One of the viewers also slammed the North Indian take on this South Indian dish and commented, “Y’all North Indians need to stop spoiling our South Indian dishes with butter and cheese.” Another unimpressed viewer commented, “Trying new things is okay but yeh nahi karna tha yaar (shouldn’t have done this).”

