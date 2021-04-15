Doting Father Sleeps on Hospital Room Floor Next to Baby Girl's Car Seat, Endearing Photo Goes Viral

Father-daughter bond is the most special and a story or picture depicting the same often grabs the viewers’ attention. A picture of a father sleeping on the floor of a hospital with his head on his daughter’s car seat is winning hearts on the internet.

The picture was shared by his wife Sara Duncan on Facebook with an emotional note. In her long note, she mentioned that her husband Joe Duncan, who works as a cement technician, had just finished a 12-hour shift when she informed him that they have to take their daughter to the hospital as she was wheezing on March 23. He immediately changed into clean work clothes and took the one-hour drive to the hospital instead of taking a rest. she also mentioned that Joe had to return to a morning shift a few hours later.

The lady is all praises about her husband as she wrote that despite being asked to stay home and rest he came along as he didn’t want his wife to have to do it on her own.

A part of her long note reads, “Marriage and parenting aren’t 50/50. Some days it is. Other days it’s 60/40, 70/30, or even 80/20. And you have to be willing to pull your weight, no matter what your partner needs that day. This is what love is. This is what being a husband is. This is what being a Daddy is”. Sara also thanked her thanked.

The post has garnered over 19,000 likes and 2500 comments from all across the world.

Talking to The Good Morning America, the lady revealed that when she noticed Joe using the car seat as a pillow to sneak in a snooze, she was looking at him thinking how thankful she is for him and how she wouldn’t want to do this life without him and that’s what made her to share the post.

