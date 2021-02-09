Woman Conceives a Second Child while Already Pregnant in a Rare 'Double Pregnancy' in UK

In an extremely rare phenomenon called Superfetation, a woman experienced a 'double pregnancy' where she got pregnant for the second time with her daughter while already being pregnant with her son.

39-year-old Rebecca Roberts conceived her twins --daughter, Rosalie and son, Noah -- three weeks apart. Their visibly different sizes make it hard to believe that both are twins, which make them a medical wonder. The phenomenon of Superfetation is incredibly rare as there are only about a dozen such cases that have been documented across the globe.

According to Daily Mail, the mother, resident of Trowbridge, Wiltshire, was stunned when she found out that she was having twins as two scans done earlier showed no signs of a second foetus. Talking to the news website, Roberts said that she had no idea that it was possible to conceive again while being pregnant.

It is reported that the twins were delivered early by performing caesarean at her 33 weeks last year in September. There seemed to be a problem with Rosalie’s umbilical cord. While Rosalie’s twin brother weighed 4lb 10oz after birth, Rosalie only weighed 2lb 7oz and was kept in the hospital.

The baby girl was finally discharged at Christmas from the hospital, about two-and-a-half months later after her brother. It is reported that she weighed 7lb 4oz when the midwife visited her last week attheir home.

Roberts lives with her husband Rhys Weaver, 43, and runs a children’s clothing firm. The couple also has a daughter named Summer who is 14. The couple had tests to rule out chromosomal or genetic reasons but later were informed that the reason behind the ‘double pregnancy’ might have been a fertility drug she was taking that may have caused her to release an egg while already being pregnant.

However, some experts are still skeptical if superfetation exists.

The last case of superfetation reported was in 2016 when an Australian woman got pregnant twice in 10 days. The mother gave birth to twin girls 10 days apart.