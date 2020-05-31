Double Rainbow Spotted in Delhi-NCR after Blissful Rainfall Lights up Social Media

Delhi hasn't looked so beautiful in a long time.

Following a brief rainfall and strong winds, Delhi got a respite from the scorching heat as it brought down the temperature in parts of Delhi and its nearby areas.

The rain started at around 4.10 pm in Delhi.

An hour later, after it showered in neighbouring cities -- Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad -- people took to Twitter to show off the rainbow that they spotted.

Here are some of the photos:







One of the finest rainbows I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/86VlabW8fV — Rezaul Hasan Laskar (@Rezhasan) May 31, 2020

The Noida Rainbow: rising from the towers pic.twitter.com/Q4Nwrqu8BR — P Vaidyanathan Iyer (@iyervaidy) May 31, 2020

Never seen such a rainbow and never seen two! Delightful Sunday rainbow watching ☔️ ☀️ pic.twitter.com/CqTPJmYJ9Z — Shaili Chopra (@shailichopra) May 31, 2020

I just saw a rainbow for the second time in my life and it was beautiful♥️♥️ #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sY4W1uIkKf — ᴊᴋ (@janhavikhanna) May 31, 2020

OMG. MY FIRST PROPER SIGHTING EVER. Can see the faint brush strokes of the second too! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/iVP63FzXJW — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) May 31, 2020

Some were lucky enough to spot not just one, but two rainbows.

RAINBOWS!!!!! Not one but two!! Never seen them like this... Made my day pic.twitter.com/8lRplaxjfw — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) May 31, 2020

Last week, Delhi recorded the highest temperatures in May in 18 years at 46 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius – six degrees above normal – falling in the severe heatwave category.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Telangana over the next five days.

The weather agency forecast that maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards and favourable reduction in heatwave conditions is likely from May 29.