BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Double Rainbow Spotted in Delhi-NCR after Blissful Rainfall Lights up Social Media

Photo tweeted by @ShailySinghP.

Photo tweeted by @ShailySinghP.

Following a brief rainfall and strong winds, Delhi got a respite from the scorching heat as it brought down the temperature in parts of Delhi and its nearby areas.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi hasn't looked so beautiful in a long time.

Following a brief rainfall and strong winds, Delhi got a respite from the scorching heat as it brought down the temperature in parts of Delhi and its nearby areas.

The rain started at around 4.10 pm in Delhi.

An hour later, after it showered in neighbouring cities -- Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad -- people took to Twitter to show off the rainbow that they spotted.

Here are some of the photos:


Some were lucky enough to spot not just one, but two rainbows.

Last week, Delhi recorded the highest temperatures in May in 18 years at 46 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius – six degrees above normal – falling in the severe heatwave category.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Telangana over the next five days.

The weather agency forecast that maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards and favourable reduction in heatwave conditions is likely from May 29.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading