2-min read

Doughnut Store in US Apologizes for Viral Video of Former Employee Spitting on Products

The Instagram clip which dates back to August 2017 showed a smirking worker lean over the tray before unleashing a massive blob of spit onto the doughnuts.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Doughnut Store in US Apologizes for Viral Video of Former Employee Spitting on Products
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
Loading...

A doughnut chain company in the United States has apologized to customers after a former employee shared a video of herself spitting on a tray of the sugary treats.

“We are so sorry that this happened, that you felt we didn’t care or weren’t clear enough,” Sugar Shack Donuts said in a Facebook post after the viral clip filmed at its Richmond, Virginia, outlet sparked outrage on social media.

The three-second long Instagram video which dates back to August 2017 showed the smirking worker lean over the tray before unleashing a massive blob of spit onto a doughnut tray.

Another clip showed a doughnuts being “decorated” by pressing it onto a pile of sprinkles littering the outlet’s floor.

Sugar Shack Donuts said it was 100 per cent sure that “these videos were done as jokes and no donuts were served to customers.”

Claiming that it wasn’t aware of the disgusting videos, the company said the woman involved had left her full time job in June this year.

However, the company later edited the post to “to be transparent” and clarify that the woman was “indeed covering shifts up until recently.”

It said the viral videos were “posted after their last shift.”

“We have seen the videos being shared and are horrified that any employee would have such blatant disregard for our customers and our hard working staff,” a Sugar Shack Donuts spokesperson said.

“We understand there has been some confusion on when this video was shared and when we knew: To be clear – we knew when you knew,” the spokesperson said.

The company said new management and training policies are being implemented to avoid such incidents in the future.

The company said it has contacted the police and investigated staff and management "to determine any involvement or knowledge of these types of actions."

“We wanted to take action and didn’t keep you informed. We love our customers and our company and we are going to work diligently to earn your trust again.”

Police aren’t filing any charges since there was no intent to serve the food to customers, according to NBC News.

In May, a video showing a Wendy’s employee bathing in a huge kitchen sink while spewing profanities had gone viral on social media . The fast food chain had said he was “no longer” on their rolls following social media outcry over the incident.

