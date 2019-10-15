'Down to Earth': Justin Bieber Fell Off a Unicycle and Internet Had a Great Laugh

When we were all having a usual mundane workday, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber had other plans. Well, he recently married Hailey Baldwin, for the second time, so you must be thinking that by “plans”, we must be talking about their honeymoon.

But no, on quite a normal day on planet Earth, Justin Bieber decided to try his hands on a unicycle. As fun as it may sound, however, the experience for Bieber wasn’t all that fun because he literally fell head over heels (read wheels) from the unicycle.

And to his despair, while Bieber was tumbling from the unicycle, a photographer who was nearby him captured the moment and soon, the internet went crazy, laughing at Bieber’s expressions. And of course, memes followed soon after.

Check out the hilarious pictures below:

Good morning, here's Justin Bieber falling off of a unicycle pic.twitter.com/1jKy2DMWF2 — ★gwen stefani (@_kohai) October 13, 2019

the longer i look at this photo of justin bieber falling of his unicycle, the funnier it gets. pic.twitter.com/UQtPmtUMsT — draculaur‍♀️ (@scrofanhoe) October 12, 2019

thank you, internet, for this photo of justin bieber falling off a unicycle pic.twitter.com/ZfHjSkNCIb — AK (@allykryl) October 12, 2019

Not gonna lie, seeing photos of Justin Bieber falling off a unicycle really made my night. — josh. (@joshkhorton) October 13, 2019

LMAOOOO THE PAPARAZZI RLLY OUT HERE JUST WAITING FOR JUSTIN BIEBER TO FALL ON HIS UNICYCLE pic.twitter.com/TVY93b2ziU — Jack Dytrych (@BigJuicyJack) October 12, 2019

imagine witnessing justin bieber falling off of a unicycle i don’t know what i would do pic.twitter.com/qTbutb2mwS — sam (@allinitdrews) October 11, 2019

this pic of justin bieber falling off a unicycle pic.twitter.com/QMbX6WEqhr — kez (@SINnamonrollkez) October 12, 2019

Justin Bieber getting thrown from a unicycle is the catharsis I didn't know I needed today. pic.twitter.com/WkyiDXwxuo — Big Tiddy Antifa Girlfriend (@BlaqUnicorn13) October 12, 2019

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) for the second time and the celebration was nothing short of a grand one.

A people.com report had earlier revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian, and Joan Smalls.

Hailey’s dramatic wedding gown featured pearl embellishments, a low back, a corseted bodice and a mermaid silhouette with a long train, and Baldwin paired it with a sheer veil embroidered with the words “TILL DEATH DO US PART.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.