2-min read

'Down to Earth': Justin Bieber Fell Off a Unicycle and Internet Had a Great Laugh

Canadian singer-songwriter Bieber recently decided to try his hands on a unicycle and well, he failed.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
'Down to Earth': Justin Bieber Fell Off a Unicycle and Internet Had a Great Laugh
Images tweeted by @SINnamonrollkez.

When we were all having a usual mundane workday, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber had other plans. Well, he recently married Hailey Baldwin, for the second time, so you must be thinking that by “plans”, we must be talking about their honeymoon.

But no, on quite a normal day on planet Earth, Justin Bieber decided to try his hands on a unicycle. As fun as it may sound, however, the experience for Bieber wasn’t all that fun because he literally fell head over heels (read wheels) from the unicycle.

And to his despair, while Bieber was tumbling from the unicycle, a photographer who was nearby him captured the moment and soon, the internet went crazy, laughing at Bieber’s expressions. And of course, memes followed soon after.

Check out the hilarious pictures below:

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin (Bieber) for the second time and the celebration was nothing short of a grand one.

A people.com report had earlier revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian, and Joan Smalls.

Hailey’s dramatic wedding gown featured pearl embellishments, a low back, a corseted bodice and a mermaid silhouette with a long train, and Baldwin paired it with a sheer veil embroidered with the words “TILL DEATH DO US PART.”

