Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Downing Street's Larry the Cat Halts Trump's UK Visit by Sitting Under his Limo

Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet House, decided to take shelter under Trump's limo and refused to move, thus causing a delay in their already hectic schedule.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Downing Street's Larry the Cat Halts Trump's UK Visit by Sitting Under his Limo
Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet House, decided to take shelter under Trump's limo and refused to move, thus causing a delay in their already hectic schedule.
Loading...

Donald Trump is on a three day visit to the United Kingdom in an attempt to improve bilateral relations between the nations. During his visit, he visited the Buckingham Palace and was greeted by the Royal Family.

However, the President's visit was halted by a totally unexpected guest.

Who else, but Larry the Downing Street Cat. Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet House, decided to take shelter under Trump's limo and refused to move, thus causing a delay in their already hectic schedule.

In fact, Larry may have taken a liking to President Trump and seems to be following the latter around.

Earlier, in a photo-op with Theresa May, Trump's picture 'purr-fect' moment was photobombed by Larry who perched on a window sill nearby.

For the uninitiated, Larry has been around for quite some time. He was brought in 2011 and was assigned the task of keeping an eye out for mice. But of course, Larry couldn't care less. He was even sacked for his poor performance. However, Larry now spends most of his time doing as he pleases.

Bill Neely of the NBC shared the picture, and netizens are loving it!

Larry The Cat is truly the diplomat we all need!

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram