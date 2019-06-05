Downing Street's Larry the Cat Halts Trump's UK Visit by Sitting Under his Limo

Donald Trump is on a three day visit to the United Kingdom in an attempt to improve bilateral relations between the nations. During his visit, he visited the Buckingham Palace and was greeted by the Royal Family.

However, the President's visit was halted by a totally unexpected guest.

Who else, but Larry the Downing Street Cat. Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet House, decided to take shelter under Trump's limo and refused to move, thus causing a delay in their already hectic schedule.

In fact, Larry may have taken a liking to President Trump and seems to be following the latter around.

Earlier, in a photo-op with Theresa May, Trump's picture 'purr-fect' moment was photobombed by Larry who perched on a window sill nearby.

For the uninitiated, Larry has been around for quite some time. He was brought in 2011 and was assigned the task of keeping an eye out for mice. But of course, Larry couldn't care less. He was even sacked for his poor performance. However, Larry now spends most of his time doing as he pleases.

Huge security issue as Larry the Downing St. cat shelters under Donald Trump’s limo ‘’the Beast’ & refuses to move. #TrumpinUK pic.twitter.com/i9w4B6w8FK — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) June 4, 2019

Bill Neely of the NBC shared the picture, and netizens are loving it!

This cat won’t let Trump leave. This cat is the one true ally the people of the United States has in the UK. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) June 4, 2019

He heard Trump likes to grab them. — Serendipatti (@PDMcMurray1) June 4, 2019

Trump prolly owes it money... — craigbrewer (@birdieminded) June 4, 2019

The secret service have despatched Agent Johnson to purchase some Dreamies from Tesco. — Commander of Cheese (@Eclectic_otter) June 4, 2019

The most effective diplomat in London right now. — Tom McLaughlin 🇪🇺 (@TomMcLaughlin1) June 4, 2019

Larry The Cat is truly the diplomat we all need!