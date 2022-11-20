Dozens of Sheep Walk Around in Circle for 12 Days Straight in Mysterious Video From China

Dozens of sheep mysteriously walked in circles for at least 12 days straight, apparently for no rhyme or reason. Their owner, Ms. Miao, said only the sheep in pen number 13 (among 34 in total) have been participating in the bizarre ritual, as per a Metro report. Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily claimed that the sheep are perfectly healthy and no one really knows why they engaged in this strange behaviour. It is also not clear whether the sheep interrupted their ritual to eat or drink. The circle that they were tracing was also apparently near-perfect.

Some people have claimed that it could be due to a bacterial disease called Listeriosis or “circling disease", reported New York Post.

Social media platforms have been rife with speculation, jokes and conspiracy theories.

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022

When you realize it’s a summoning circle for the mega sheep pic.twitter.com/B7usqE75b7— 8k Memes (@Ultra8kMemes) November 18, 2022

I need someone to tell me why hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 12 days in Mongolia— mrs papaw (@mrsballs69) November 19, 2022

"No one knows why".It's listeriosis. The circle pit sheep have listeriosis. If you want to witness a confused animal with a poorly understood condition spiralling pointlessly towards its demise, I'm right here. — Italian David Icke, Ninja Turtles All The Way Down (@FimTarron) November 18, 2022

Shit. This is weird. How do we know it's not just some kinda sheep rave? Why they being so pessimistic? https://t.co/Kbd3NAn8vg— Suddi Raval (@suddiraval) November 18, 2022

Be curious what the EMF readings are…. As well as any low audio frequencies detected 😳 Sheep in Mongolia have been going in a circle for 10 Days straight https://t.co/ux5oruiq5q— Chris Fleming (@chrisfleming91) November 19, 2022

I TOLD 100 SHEEP TO KEEP WALKING IN A CIRCLE AND LAST TO LEAVE GETS 1 MILLION DOLLARS https://t.co/4s7AGBbq7T pic.twitter.com/tzdPb7Pm6R— The real Power from Chainsaw Man (@Romania2927) November 19, 2022

New York Post stated that goats and sheep affected by the Listeriosis disease usually die within 24 to 48 hours from onset of symptoms, citing the Merck Manual.

