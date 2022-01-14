‘Dr Fauci, Give Me That Ouchi’: Man’s Hilarious Covid-19 Rap at City Hall is a Bop

“Vaccinate your mom, vaccinate your dad, vaccinate the happy, vaccinate the sad.” These lines, and many more, recently echoed the halls of the Dallas City Council Meeting and might just be the new vaccine anthem that the world may have needed. The video of the rap is spreading like wildfire on the internet, and for all the right reasons. A man in a nurse uniform transformed the forum’s podium into a stage and spewed out a hilarious pro-vaccination rap. “I want the vaccine in my life, I want the vaccine for my wife, I want to vaccinate you all day long, I want to vaccinate you while I’m wearing my thong,” the rap goes on.

After a few more lines, the man squirts hand sanitiser on himself while continuing with the song. Then comes a line that is worth becoming the title of this vaccine anthem. It says, “Dr Fauci, give me that ouchie.” The supply of such humorous rhymes is torrential. “Don’t wait, don’t hesitate, you have got to vaccinate.” Dr Anthony Fauci is one of the top infectious diseases experts and is currently serving as the chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden.

The man performing this rap-cum-vaccine anthem is Alex Stein, a Youtuber, who keeps attending these meetings in various uniforms, and this time he chose to be a nurse rapping about vaccines.

Here’s the entire rap song, which we highly recommend that you listen to:

The bits of the video surfaced on Twitter, too, and managed to garner almost 30 lakh views.

Seen during this morning’s Dallas City Council meeting: a rap during open mic about getting vaccinated. Here’s part of it. I missed the part where he squirted hand sanitizer on himself. pic.twitter.com/68iaTFXMas— Everton Bailey Jr. (@EvertonBailey) January 12, 2022

The internet was also divided somewhere between those who could smell the satire and those who took it seriously and thought that Alex Stein was one of the nurses who do routines on TikTok spreading awareness.

No way in hell I’m entrusting myself or my loved ones to such a “medical professional.” I wouldn’t let him pet my dog.— Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) January 12, 2022

I wouldn’t let that guy touch me with a 10 foot poll. Him last comment was, “Follow my Instragram.” No thanks. — Mark Gonsalves (@MarkCongressGA7) January 12, 2022

I don’t know if he has worked too many hours or he is trying a new approach to get people to vaccinate since nothing else is working. I have become so frustrated with my own family I have quit talking to them— Mary Barker (@RebaSAV48) January 13, 2022

In case anyone was wondering if healthcare workers have hit their breaking point ^^^^^^^^^^ 😂😂😂.— kloo (@KLoo_NP) January 12, 2022

Alex Stein has previously appeared at the City Council forum. Here’s one where he is dressed as Santa who wants to cancel Christmas. Watch:

Well, we’ve got to admit, the song might get cringy in the middle, but overall, the tune is catchy. What do you think?

