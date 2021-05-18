Padma Awardee, Covid-19 Crusader: Dr KK Aggarwal Fought Diseases, Myth With Prowess and Social Media

Dr KK Aggarwal, a former national president of the Indian Medical Association and a Padma awardee, passed away on Monday after battling the coronavirus at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 62. Dr Aggarwal’s condition was said to be serious and he had been kept on ventilator support since the past week. The 62- year-old Padma Shree awardee had been admitted to AIIMS after he contracted the virus and was kept on ventilator support since last week. A statement was uploaded on his Twitter handle which mentioned the cause of his passing on Monday night at 11:30pm.

A cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India, Dr Aggarwal had received the Dr BC Roy award in 2005 and the Padma Shree in 2010. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his MBBS from the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. In the past one year and more, since the pandemic started, Dr Aggarwal had been involved in spreading awareness about the disease and had constantly used social media to reach out to people to bust myths and provide basic medical advice to people in staying safe.

The statement by his family on Twitter read, “Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr. KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness."

His videos were also very popular on social media, thanks to his unassuming yet effective ways of putting across his point and he used to put out videos on taking precautions during a pandemic and staying healthy. A look at his social media would reveal him talking about maintaining a healthy lifestyle by taking the 6-minute walk, a video explaining difference between Covid-19 and vaccine related fever, proning position tips and more. Dr Aggarwal would also often speak to other doctors and experts and help in dispelling myths and clearing doubts on various other diseases apart from Covid-19.

In a few hilarious yet heartwarming instances due to their innate simplicity, some videos of Dr Aggarwal had also brought a smile on social media users’ faces where he was seen going live on one of his sessions while also getting a head massage. In another video, he ended up receiving a call from his wife during a live session, which did not go as planned! But all in all, his videos were very well liked and appreciated by hundreds of social media users who praised him for his dedication towards his profession and to always be ready to help others with information they required during a pandemic.

Twitter users mourned Dr Aggarwal’s loss and lamented his passing and paid their respects to him.

“He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned. His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us," the statement uploaded by his family concluded.

