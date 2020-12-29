Dr Mahinder Watsa: The Sassy Sexpert Who Educated India about Sex, Intimacy and Abuse

For the longest time, page 34 of the Mumbai Mirror was referred to in revered yet hushed tones by Indians because it carried the column 'Ask The Sexpert' written by Dr Mahinder Watsa. It is ironic, though, that a man whose life's work was to inspire conversation about sex and sexual health, would be talked about so secretively. But, in India, sex is still such a taboo that anyone trying to start a dialogue about it faces significant stigma.

Dr Watsa passed away on Monday morning. He was 96.

At the age of 80, when Watsa first began writing the column 'Ask The Sexpert' for Mumbai Mirror on the request of editor Meenal Baghel, instead of putting asterisk marks in words like vagina, and penis, or using nudge-nudge-wink-wink connotations, he wrote plainly and frankly about sexual issues which enraged many readers, and resulted in Baghel receiving a flood of angry mails.

Also Read: 'Do You Watch Movies with Ruler in Hand?': Remembering Dr Watsa Through his 'Sexpert' Tips

In a podcast with Kalki Koechlin, Baghel had revealed that many readers believed that the questions that Dr Watsa replied to in the column were fabricated, and several even suggested that Dr Watsa the 'sexpert', did not even exist. To assuage such insinuations made by readers, Baghel published a photo of Dr Watsa as proof but over the next 15 years during which the column gained tremendous popularity, and Dr Mahinder Watsa became a well-known name, such troubles (including FIRs for obscenity) kept re-visiting them sporadically.

Dr Watsa (and Baghel), however, did not get dissuaded by the 'prudish' objections to his column. He wrote every day for 15 years, until a few weeks ago when Mumbai Mirror went out of print. He wrote witty and hilarious replies but was never mean, or devoid of compassion, no matter how bizarre or inane the questions. Another outstanding quality of the doctor was that his responses were never filled with moral judgement; they were just injected with a hefty shot of humour. He was never preachy, nor did he use too many medical jargons, which also made his writing very accessible.

Also Read: 'Quelled Sex Queries During an Internet-less Era': Twitter Mourns Demise of Sexpert Mahinder Watsa

In his long career, Dr Watsa had managed to be the custodian of thousands of Indians' deepest sexual secrets, desires and fantasies. His column has served as an introduction to sex education to not only teenagers but also many Indian adults who had never had anyone to have conversations about sex.

All his columns collectively not only pointed to the widespread misinformation about sex but also revealed how sexual and child abuse continues in Indian homes, behind closed doors.

Before joining Mumbai Mirror, Watsa wrote a general doctor advice column for a women's magazine called Trends (which later became Femina). During that time, he not only received questions related to general ailments like cold and cough, but also got letters from young girls who were living with their abusers under the same roof, or were being forced into arranged marriages at a very young age. Some of the cases were so horrific and extreme that they impacted Dr Watsa deeply, and veered him towards the path of bringing sexual counselling and sex education in India.

In 1974, while working as a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), Watsa suggested that sexual counselling and education programme be implemented in India. At the time, 'sex counselling' was unheard of, so when FPAI took his suggestion and started India's first sex education and therapy centre, it drew extreme reactions from outright condemnation to enthusiastic welcome for various quarters. Still, Watsa moved forward in his mission to open up spaces and starting conversations about consent, gender and sexuality.

More than 45 years after that, little has changed in terms of sex education in India. While many schools have introduced sex education in their curriculum, they neither encourage nor engage children in frank conversations, and aid them in getting a clear understanding of sexual and reproductive health. There is also a wide disparity between how urban youth and their rural counterparts understand sexual health, and access facilities that help in maintaining it. Wasta knew how to talk to both of these audiences with humour, and his absence will be sorely felt as few sexperts in India have the flair of combining pragmatism, medical information, while offering psychological support, and non-judgemental space to readers.