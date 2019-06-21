'Dr. Marijuana Pepsi': Woman Who Refused to Change Unusual Birth Name Gets PhD

A woman named Marijuana Pepsi by her mother stuck with the unusual name to prove a point.

Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck earned a PhD from Wisconsin's Cardinal Stritch University in May despite being teased for her name over the years.

"People make such a big deal out of it, I couldn't get away from it," Vandyck told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Marijuana Pepsi's teachers, classmates and bosses teased her and suggested she go to court and change her unusual name. “Some flat out refused to call her that or insisted on Mary, which she rejected.”

As a college freshman, the woman had vowed that she would go on to a master's degree and then a doctorate, the Sentinel reports.

"I'm going to be called Dr. Marijuana Pepsi!" she was quoted as having said at the time.

Marijuana credits her mom for making her who she is today.

Her last name, originally Jackson and later Sawyer, is now Vandyck after she married Fredrick Vandyck in 2017. The couple live on a three-acre hobby farm in Pecatonica, Illinois.

The 46-year-old’s sisters are named Kimberly and Robin. Her mother thought Marijuana would go places because of her unusual name.

Sometimes, she uses the initials MP when she calls or encounters someone, just to avoid the “15 minutes of inevitable questions about her name.”

“But mostly she embraces the name as proof that you can overcome any obstacle in life and achieve your dreams. People may hear the name and picture someone spaced out on the couch, but they couldn't be more wrong.”

The African American woman befittingly chose her dissertation topic as "Black names in white classrooms: Teacher behaviors and student perceptions.

She interviewed black students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she received her bachelor's degree, about the “effect of their distinctly black names on their treatment by teachers and on their academic achievement.”

Many of the students reported an experience that Marijuana knew all too well. The teacher would stop on their names while taking attendance and begin quizzing them about it in front of everyone.