Dr Octopus, the OG Spiderman Villain, is Back in New Trailer And Fans Can't Keep Calm

The Spiderman ‘No Way Home’ trailer just launched, featuring many talking points for fans of the franchise. What has really taken the Internet by storm, though, is the comeback of Doctor Octopus, the original Spiderman villain. Doctor Octopus was last seen in Tobey Maguire’s rendition of Spiderman all those years ago. Fans went berserk after getting a glimpse of Doc Ock in the teaser, and many even speculated that with the concept of the multiverse, Maguire’s Spiderman might make an appearance himself. Alfred Molina is still playing Doc Ock, and many fan theories have been suggesting that his “Hello, Peter" in the trailer was actually said to Maguire’s Spiderman and not Tom Holland’s. While these are all still speculations, the Twitter craze around the OG villain is very real.

HE'S BACK!!! UGH I LOVED HIS VERSION OF DR. OCTOPUS!!! https://t.co/ZnTh0sOnP6— Dolly (@dolly_m05) August 24, 2021

ALFRED MOLINA AS DR. OCTOPUS IN THE LATEST SPIDERMAN FRANCHISE WAS THE KIND OF GOOD NEWS I NEEDED HUHUHUHU— Silkee Gisela ♡ (@silkeegatdula) August 24, 2021

Yoooooo Dr. Octopus making an appearance pic.twitter.com/mgndm7GUgE— WanderlustXO✨ (@Ale0129_) August 24, 2021

imagine telling tom holland at this age that he would be playing spider-man opposite the original dr. octopus pic.twitter.com/2B5mTeNFOp— gar (@intohoIIand) August 24, 2021

When Dr.octopus Said hello "Peter" pic.twitter.com/sNMoPTn8CH— خالـد الرايحي (@KhaledAlrayhi) August 24, 2021

Fans are even thinking that the reappearance of Doc Ock might indicate the presence of Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman somewhere in there, too.

SO IF DR OCTOPUS IS PLAYED BY THE SAME ACTOR OF SPIDER-MAN 2 AND TOBEY MCGUIRE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE IN NWH AND IF THERE’S DR STRANGE WITH THE MULTIVERSE DOES THAT MEAN WE’LL GET THE SPIDEY OF TOBY ANS THE SPIDEY OF TOM TOGETHER? MAYBE ANDREW TOO? #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/VUsBztAWv7— vals’ 🏹 (@trenchloki) August 24, 2021

By the way, in the teaser, Doctor Strange can be seen messing up a spell that in turn messes up the multiverse, all because Peter would not stop talking. This has sent fans reeling, too, but the possible return of the green goblin and Electro along with Doc Ock has become the much-needed solace factor for them.

exactly, why are people so upset dr. strange 'messed up', dr. octopus is back its a cause for celebration 😭— Roshni⁷ 🧈 PTD (@hskwing) August 24, 2021

Check out this Twitter user proposing the “ultimate crossover":

dr. octopus looks as if someone morphed pavanayi and lil A10😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b6C4LMNfyL— kevin malone (@greyhood16) August 24, 2021

The trailer of upcoming Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released after Sony tried to take down leaked videos all throughout Monday. As promised, the upcoming movie brings Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) together with Spider-Man for the first time after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

After the second Spider-Man film, the identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as the web slinging superhero is revealed and he has been declared ‘public enemy number one’. He is also no longer the unsuspected high school kid anymore. Troubled, Peter asks for Dr Strange’s help in making everyone forget the real identity of Spider Man. Dr Strange casts a spell despite Wong (Benedict Wong) asking him not to and this sets off a chain of events wherein a new timeline is created and enemies from Peter’s past return.

