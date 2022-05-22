'Dr Strange Bargaining with Dormamu': NASA Shares Stunning Image of Lagoon Nebula

If you are fond of space-related stuff, you must know that NASA is known for sharing stunning images now and then. This time, the space agency has shared an image of the Lagoon Nebula, leaving the netizens completely speechless. “At the center of this image is a massive star 200,000 times brighter than the Sun,” read the caption of the image. Looking more like a serene cosmic landscape, the Lagoon Nebula is full of turbulent gasses, roaring stellar winds, and intense radiation which comes from a massive star. The caption mentions that this massive star is still young in a cosmic sense, roughly 1 million years old. Also, it is throwing off its natal cocoon of material, ionized gasses like hydrogen and nitrogen, which can be seen in the image.

A beautiful amalgamation of colours, since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 10 Lakh likes. “Look a like Dr. Strange started to bargain with Dormamu. Anyway this is stunning!” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Damn what a beautiful scene. The universe is indeed the most beautiful thing to admire.”

Meanwhile, earlier, NASA released an image of ‘necklace nebula.’ The first image of this space wonder was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on July 2, 2011. The new image, however, “uses advanced processing techniques to create an improved and fresh view of this intriguing object,” according to NASA. The image was taken with multiple exposures using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.

Nebulae, which are massive clouds of stardust and gas, are created when a star dies diffusing its body into space. They take such shapes that fascinate human imagination. For example, you can look at this nebula known as ‘the pillars of creation. Or this one, which is called Helix Nebula but looks like a cosmic eyeball.

