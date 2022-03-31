'Dr Taylor Swift' Memes Heal Twitter's Woes as Singer Set to Get NYU Degree

Taylor Swift is set to get an honorary doctorate from New York University (NYU) and ‘Doctor Taylor Swift’ memes are healing the dumpster fire that Twitter has been this week. On Monday, NYU announced that Taylor will be receiving a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, reports Page Six. The iconic singer will also be addressing graduates at the Yankee Stadium on May 18. NYU in its press statement hailed Taylor as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation". Her songs have been lowkey therapeutic to most of her fans all this while, but now they are enthused that they get to officially term her “Dr Taylor Swift". As Taylor adds another feather to her already sparkling cap, Twitter couldn’t be prouder of their resident “doctor", technical nuances of the term aside.

“getting an honorary doctorate doesn’t make her a doc…”me: DR TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/MuRV7HBtoK— elle (@alltooellex) March 28, 2022

it's the ✨ Dr. Taylor Swift ✨ for me pic.twitter.com/ctNMvvE038— , Aldrin ❤️ (@aldrinlovestay) March 29, 2022

rare photo of Dr. Taylor Swift studying for her degree circa 2009 pic.twitter.com/CnJHO8MW1N— shan (@likedaylight_) March 28, 2022

dr. taylor swift for a reason pic.twitter.com/mq7jkRX3CN— veronica (@soitfuckingoes) March 29, 2022

That’s Dr. Taylor Alison Swift to you.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 28, 2022

"Band-aids don't fix bullet holes" - Dr Taylor SwiftSee? She gives factual information hence trustworthy doctor. — Walking Clowneria Street (@ClowneriaSwift) March 29, 2022

Dr. Taylor Swift? Ohh you mean my therapist.— noah ᴿᴱᴰ (@ThisIsMjTrying) March 29, 2022

Don’t call me kid don’t call me Baby call me Dr. Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/8ryZwbevDe— ʞ (@reploverfolk) March 28, 2022

Moreover, Taylor was recently added to the Clive Davis Institute at New York University as a course. Officially launched on January 26. According to the course’s online description, the primary focus is on the pop star’s career as a musician, as well as her entrepreneurial abilities. It would also cover discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music. The session would be taught by Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone magazine. She called herself a “Swiftie" and confessed that this was always a dream job for her. Since attending NYU, the Rolling Stone writer has always aspired to teach at the institute, according to the report. She was particularly ecstatic about the position because she was able to combine two of her favourite subjects into one.

