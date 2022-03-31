CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Dr Taylor Swift' Memes Heal Twitter's Woes as Singer Set to Get NYU Degree
'Dr Taylor Swift' Memes Heal Twitter's Woes as Singer Set to Get NYU Degree

As Taylor adds another feather to her already sparkling cap, Twitter couldn't be prouder. (Credits: Twitter)

NYU announced that Taylor will be receiving a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

Taylor Swift is set to get an honorary doctorate from New York University (NYU) and ‘Doctor Taylor Swift’ memes are healing the dumpster fire that Twitter has been this week. On Monday, NYU announced that Taylor will be receiving a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, reports Page Six. The iconic singer will also be addressing graduates at the Yankee Stadium on May 18. NYU in its press statement hailed Taylor as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation". Her songs have been lowkey therapeutic to most of her fans all this while, but now they are enthused that they get to officially term her “Dr Taylor Swift". As Taylor adds another feather to her already sparkling cap, Twitter couldn’t be prouder of their resident “doctor", technical nuances of the term aside.

Moreover, Taylor was recently added to the Clive Davis Institute at New York University as a course. Officially launched on January 26. According to the course’s online description, the primary focus is on the pop star’s career as a musician, as well as her entrepreneurial abilities. It would also cover discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music. The session would be taught by Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone magazine. She called herself a “Swiftie" and confessed that this was always a dream job for her. Since attending NYU, the Rolling Stone writer has always aspired to teach at the institute, according to the report. She was particularly ecstatic about the position because she was able to combine two of her favourite subjects into one.

March 31, 2022