Dragon Ball Z Fans Perform Goku's Signature 'Kamehameha' at US Comic Con, Break Record

Toei Animation, the home of internationally beloved hits like Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon and Digimon, originally put up a Tweet asking people to participate in the attempt.

July 18, 2019
Dragon Ball Z Fans Perform Goku's Signature 'Kamehameha' at US Comic Con, Break Record
Image credit: Twitter
In a moment that would make any dragon Ball Z nerd-enthusiast weep tears of joy, hundreds of fans flocked to the 2019 Dragon Ball World Adventure in their finest DBZ gear in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people simultaneously performing Goku's signature move.

And they managed to shatter the record. The attendees of San Diego Comic-Con managed to smash through the Guinness World Record for most participants in performing a Kamehameha.

For those unfamiliar with the nerd-verse of Japanese classic anime Dragon Ball Z, 'Kamehameha' is the first energy attack shown in the Dragon Ball series. One of the most widely used finishing attacks in the Dragon Ball series, it is the protagonist Goku's signature technique.

Hundreds of attendees gathered in the early hours of the San Diego Comic Con to perform the move created by Master Roshi, but perfected by Goku, in his travels through the Dragon Ball world. Krillin, Yamcha, Gohan and others too have managed to harness its power during the course of the series.

The Kamehameha was learned by Goku, and seen for the first time by fans, in episode eight of the original Dragon Ball series. In it, Master Roshi showed the move to Goku and in a shocking turn of events, Goku duplicated it effortlessly almost immediately after seeing it performed once.

Toei Animation, the home of internationally beloved hits like Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon and Digimon, originally put up a Tweet asking people to participate in the attempt.

Soon enough, a number of people had posted about the record attempt.

Since its release, Dragon Ball has become one of the most successful manga and anime series of all time, with the manga sold in over 40 countries and the anime broadcast in more than 80 countries.

