'Dragon of Death': Giant Flying Dinosaur with 30-foot Wingspan Dug up in Argentina

A team of researchers in Argentina has discovered the largest flying vertebrates ever found. The species found by the researchers is called Pterosaur, which used to roam around the skies approximately 146 million to 66 million years ago. The flying dinosaurs were touted as “dragons of death” in the palaeontology fraternity. Present during the Cretaceous period, Pterosaurs were known for their very large skulls, hyper-elongated necks, and robust yet short bodies, as explained by Leonardo D Ortiz David, the lead author of the study, as per Live Science. The two specimens found at a civil construction project 500 kilometres outside Mendoza, had a wingspan of roughly 23 feet and 30 feet.

After running an analysis, the researchers found that the specimen belonged to the species Thanatosdrakon amaru. This is the only species in the entire genus that literally means “Dragon of death,” in Greek. The analysis also revealed that the two Pterosaurs died at the same time and that one of them was yet to fully grow.

Hermosa reconstrucción del pterosaurio Thanatosdrakon amaru hallado en Mendoza, Argentina, y estudiado por Leonardo Ortiz David. pic.twitter.com/0rRYXnVP9f — Federico Kukso (@fedkukso) May 23, 2022

“There is no indication in the fossil remains of a degree of parental relationship. However, it can be confirmed that both specimens are of different sizes, and that the smaller one is a juvenile-subadult, and that they were together when they died more than 86 million years ago,” Ortiz David told Live Science.

The fossils of the Pterosaurs were found in floodplain deposits and were in different stages of preservation. While some parts were complete structures such as arm bones, foot bones, and dorsal vertebrae, some were found in a fragmentary state – toe bones, forearm bones, upper leg bones, and pelvis. Researchers were surprised to see the amount of fossil found, and that too, of the Thanatosdrakon species, which are known to be found in fragments, and not whole structures.

Pterosaurs were large bird-like dinosaurs that were the first animals, after insects, to evolve powered flight. Powered flight goes beyond just gliding. It includes flapping of the wings, generating lift, and powering through the air as per requirement. These creatures used to be as large as an F-16 fighter jet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.