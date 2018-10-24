English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drake Beats 54-Year-Old Music Record Held By The Beatles
The best birthday gift ever.
Rapper Drake has given himself the best gift a musician can hope for on his birthday. In a sad day for all Beatles fans, Drake has broken a 54-years-old music record by the cult 60s rock and roll band.
MIA, Bad Bunny's new song featuring Drake recently made it to the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100, making it Drake's 12th song to make it to the same. That's the most number of features on the list a single artist has got within a year.
Before this, the record for the highest number of songs to be part of the Hot 100's top ten list was held by Beatles with 11 songs in 1964. The list included hits such as 'Can't Buy Me Love', 'A Hard Day's Night' and 'She's a Woman' among others.
While fans of Drake rejoiced at the change, many on Twitter mourned the dethroning of the Fab Four as the most heard artists.
Drake also posted about the same on Instagram with a screenshot of one of his high school teachers texting him to congratulate.
Recently, another Beatles record was beaten by a contemporary musician. In May, Post Malone broke the record for record for the most simultaneous top 20 entries with his first No. 1 album feature on Billboard Hot 200.
While fans of Drake rejoiced at the change, many on Twitter mourned the dethroning of the Fab Four as the most heard artists.
.@Drake surpasses The Beatles as the artist with the most Hot 100 top 10 hits in a single calendar year (12).
— chart data (@chartdata) October 22, 2018
#Drake's bday present....breaking #TheBeatles record! https://t.co/s2H52E2eq2 — Yvonne Velazquez (@radioyvonne) October 24, 2018
Drake is the King of the charts!👌 His "MIA," feature marks his 12th top 10 of 2018! Breaking The Beatles record of 11 in their breakout year, 1964. pic.twitter.com/JejwWeZ6JU
— Randolph Bush (@RandolphBush) October 23, 2018
View this post on Instagram
My favorite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that 💗 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on
