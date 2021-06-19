Drake or 'Bole Chudiyan'? This Desi Instagrammer is Adding a Bollywood Twist to Viral Dance Videos

In December 2018, a video of Ranveer Singh dancing in Padmaavat was making people laugh and going viral on Facebook. The catch was that the Bollywood actor was not dancing on the song Khalbali from the movie, but the song was PSY’s famous Gangnam Style. People were loving it and this was the first viral video of Ankit Chauhan aka OyeAnkit, who was then working as a video editor at The Viral Fever, an Indian internet video company. In the past few months, Ankit’s Instagram videos feature viral dances as well clips from popular television and movies, remixed with a Bollywood melody of his choice. Matching the steps with the music, he edits them in a way that misplaced music and videos come alive together in a funny and novel way. Social media users love Ankit’s videos so much that his every remix video meme goes viral and none of them has views less than 500,000.

The most viewed video on his Instagram profile is of Dennis Kyere and Isaac Kyere dancing, twin dancers from Germany. In the video, the Kyere brothers can be seen dancing on ‘Bole Chudiya’ from the Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The remix video has 47 million views, four times more than the combined views on the original video posted by the Kyere brothers.

In another of his remixes, he placed ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Hai Haal’ from Shahrukh Khan starring Main Hoon Na over a funny clip from the popular television series Friends, in which one of the lead characters Ross’s cousin Cassie comes to visit the friends and wherever she goes, all of them stares at her opening her hair awestruck. The video has more than one million views.

The second most viewed video on OyeAnkit’s Instagram profile is again the Kyere twins dancing on ‘Deta Jai Jo Re’ from 1998 Bollywood blockbuster Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. The immensely popular song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik among other singers.

In another video, Michael Scott from the popular American sitcom The Office is dancing on recently released Parmish Verma’s Meri Marzi. The song, which has lyrics declaring his freedom of choices, fits perfectly with the character of Michael and his action and comes across as really funny. A user commented saying that she fell off her chair laughing when she watched the video.

Another remix of ‘Bole Chudiyan’ featured the viral dancing video of Roseylucci and Samantha Grace. The video ended up making the original artists laugh and Roseylucci shared it on her Instagram profile crediting OyeAnkit. One of the commenters pointed out that the remix fit perfectly.

Dilip Kumar also got the privilege to be featured in one of Ankit’s magical remixes. In the video, Dilip Kumar is seen dancing on My Dil Goes Mmmm from Saif Ali Khan starrer Salaam Namaste.

The original video of Dilip Kumar dancing is from another classic song ‘Nain Lad Jai Ha’ from the 1961 film Gunga Jumna.

