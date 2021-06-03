Watch: Dramatic Footage of Drone Crashing Into Erupting Icelandic Volcano Goes Viral

An unusual footage of a drone crashing into Iceland’s erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a DJI FPV drone hovering over the erupting Icelandic volcano that ends up falling into the crater and being gutted in the overflowing lava. The clip captured some stunning view of exploding lava fountain in the Geldingadalir valley. The mesmerising yet horrifying video is shared by YouTuber and drone pilot Joey Helms on Youtube on May 26. Sharing the clip, the YouTuber claimed that the footage gives a rare view right into the volcano’s caldera and lava fountain during one of its geyser-like eruptions.

Helms wrote that in an effort to get a unique vantage point and perspective into the crater, they flew this capable drone as close to the lava river as possible. He also added that the goggles record a great 1080p image allowing his team to actually capture the last seconds the drone. He explained that these FPV drones are notorious for crashing.

Watch it here:

The video has garnered 703,364 views and over 17 thousand likes on YouTube. The video has also prompted several reactions from social media users. Some of the users said that the drone’s ‘sacrifice’ was worth it.

One of the users commented, “Totally worth it!!! Just wish there was a second drone capturing the crash”. Another user called it awesome footage and said that it looks crystal clear. A third user even commented, “That has to be the best shots I’ve seen. Shows the insane massive amounts of lava pouring out! Truly EPIC”.

Fagradalsfjall is a shield volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula. It is located 40 km away from Reykjavík, Iceland. The volcano has been erupting since March 19 and has attracted nature lovers, adventurists and photographers from around the world.

