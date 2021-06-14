CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dramatic Video of Car Vanishing into Mumbai Society Sinkhole Paves the Way for Memes

Twitter screengrab.

The car was parked in the premises of a Ghatkopar West residential society in Mumbai when it sank into the caved-in parking lot area.

A dramatic video of a Hyundai Venue car drowning in a sinkhole in Mumbai went massively viral on social media on Sunday. According to BMC‘s official Twitter account, the car was parked in the premises of a Ghatkopar West residential society in the Maximum city when it sank into the caved-in parking lot area. In another post, the BMC informed that the car was parked over a well, part of which was covered with RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete). “The residents of the society used to park their cars on the RCC area. Preliminary information has been received that a car parked on the RCC was submerged in water," BMC tweeted in Marathi.

“Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in the incident as no one was in the car," BMC further added.

While the incident left many netizens shocked and amused, the car sinking within a minute paved the way for memes.

As per a report published in the Indian Express, car’s owner Dr Kiran Doshi shot the video after the person who washes the cars of Ramnivas building residents raised an alarm while witnessing the concrete section of parking area caving in. The car was subsequently removed from the well Sunday night by the traffic police and BMC officials, the report added.

first published:June 14, 2021, 09:47 IST