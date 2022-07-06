Dramatic Visuals of Philadelphia Shooting Go Viral, Twitter User Calls America a ‘Horror Movie’

A video going viral on social media captures the panic and mayhem that capped the celebrations in Philadelphia on the fourth of July. The clip shared by a Twitter user shows scores of people running in horror at an alleged mass shooting in the crowd.

People are heard screaming and running to save their lives while the fireworks go off in the backdrop. Sharing the video, the user, in the caption wrote, “America is a horror movie.”

In the same thread, the user said, “We cannot even have fun without being shot in America.” The user who claims to be an immigrant student at Indiana University, states, “America is so polarised, we can never solve our gun violence.”

The video, since being shared, has amassed almost 20 lakh views.

Netizens shared their views on the tumbling gun laws and the violence that is spreading all over the United States. One user shared a poem titled, “America is a gun.”

Another said, “How can you watch this and not feel like the world is ending around you in real time.”

“Terrifying,” said this user.

One user wrote, “This literally looks like the purge.”

“The fireworks going off while everyone is running for their life…captures America perfectly,” said this user.

The incident that triggered such a mass scare occurred when people were gathered in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum for the fireworks, as reported by ABC News. Two police officers were also injured in the incident. One of the officers suffered a wound to the forehead. The bullet was found lodged in the officer’s hat. The other officer was hit in the shoulder.

The dramatic visuals from Philadelphia came hours after a horrifying incident of mass shooting was reported from Highland Park, Illinois. A 21-year-old gunman opened fire from a rooftop onto a parade in the Chicago suburb which left seven people dead and 47 people injured.

