1-min read

Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.

Wakefit.co has announced an internship programme called the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship', where selected candidates are required to sleep nine hours every night for 100 days.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.
Image credits: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

While NASA pays people about $19,000 (nearly Rs 14 lakh) to lie in bed for two months as part of its space study, a Bengaluru-based online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days.

Wakefit.co has announced an internship programme called the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship', where selected candidates are required to sleep nine hours every night for 100 days.

The selected candidates will sleep on the company's mattress, get a sophisticated fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from experts.

Shortlisted candidates will be asked to send in video testimonials validating their love for sleep.

Winners will be given a sleep tracker that will record sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress.

"As a sleep solutions company, our biggest motivation is to inspire people to sleep better. As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is unfortunately becoming a common casualty, adversely affecting our health, productivity and quality of life," Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, Wakefit.co, was quoted as saying by bestmediainfo.com.

"We are looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives," he added.

sleep internship

Image credits: Wakefit.

What's the job description?

A quick glance on the Wakefit website and here's what you need to know:

What’s your job?: Sleep.

Dress code: Pyjamas.

Skills required: A fanatical passion for sleep and an innate ability to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity. An unmatched zeal for breaking your own sleep records, a mastery over this fine art, and of course, your favourite pyjamas!

And if you do your "job" right, you'll be rewarded a sum of Rs 1 Lakh as a stipend.

According to a survey titled 'Right to Work Naps' by Wakefit, 70 per cent of the 1,500 respondents have said they do not have a 'nap room' at work.

Nearly 86 per cent of them said that such nap room will help increase productivity.

(With IANS inputs)

